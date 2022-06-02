Athleta sues Danish company over 'Athlecia' activewear brand

Summary

Athleta said Athlecia is likely to cause confusion among consumers

(Reuters) - A Danish company's "Athlecia" brand of women's sportswear violates the trademark rights of Gap Inc's Athleta, according to a lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court.

Athlecia's similar name and logo are likely to cause consumer confusion with Athleta's women's activewear, the company said in its lawsuit filed Wednesday against Sports Group Denmark A/S.

Athleta and its attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sports Group Denmark also could not immediately be reached.

Sports Group Denmark makes several Danish sportswear brands and distributes other brands including Mizuno and Babolat in Scandinavia. One of the group's brands is Athlecia, which it calls a "mix of feminine sportswear and casual clothing."

Athlecia uses a confusingly similar name written in a similar font on the same type of products as Athleta, the lawsuit said. Athleta, a popular athleisure and yoga clothing brand acquired in 2008 by San Francisco-based Gap Inc, also said Athlecia's circular logo resembles its "pinwheel" design and adds to the potential for confusion.

The lawsuit said Sports Group Denmark began selling Athlecia products in 2020, while Athleta has been using its name and logo on women's athletic apparel since 1998.

Athleta said its agents were able to buy Athlecia products in California even though the brand is based in Denmark. Sports Group Denmark has also applied for an "Athlecia" trademark in the United States, according to the lawsuit, and "intends to begin offering its goods ... directly to consumers within the United States."

The complaint asked the court to block Athlecia from using the allegedly confusing name and requested an unspecified amount of money damages.

The case is Athleta Inc v. Sports Group Denmark A/S, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:22-cv-03192.

For Athleta: James Weinberger of Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu, Mark Conrad of Conrad Metlitzky Kane

For Sports Group Denmark: Not available

