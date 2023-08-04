Atlanta sued over water pollution from 'Cop City' construction

Summary Group wants court order prohibiting future sediment discharges

Such a prohibition would likely stop construction

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Construction on a controversial law enforcement training center near Atlanta is illegally polluting streams with sediment, according to a lawsuit filed by an environmental group against the city and a police foundation in charge of building the project.

The South River Watershed Alliance sued the city of Atlanta and the non-profit Atlanta Police Foundation in a Georgia federal court on Tuesday. It said sediment discharged from the construction site into the South River watershed violates the project's Clean Water Act permit and the law's water quality standards.

The group is asking the court for an order blocking further discharges, which would likely prohibit the project from moving forward. The group said that it is necessary to protect fish and other aquatic life that can be injured or killed when water becomes saturated with sediment.

A representative for the Atlanta mayor's office on Thursday said it would "vigorously defend" itself in court, and is committed to complying with environmental standards.

Representatives for the Atlanta Police Foundation, which is developing the training facility, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Atlanta city council voted to approve funding for the $90 million Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in June amid fierce opposition from environmentalists and social justice activists who derisively refer to the proposed facility as “Cop City.”

The facility is to be built on 85 acres owned by the city in unincorporated DeKalb County.

Atlanta has said it needs the facility, which would include a mock city and emergency vehicle course, to replace a patchwork of substandard training sites and prepare recruits for urban law enforcement.

Opponents have said it will increase the militarization of police and destroy parts of a forested area defenders call the "lungs of Atlanta."

The case is South River Watershed Alliance v. City of Atlanta et al., U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, case No. 1:23-cv-03416.

For the South River Watershed Alliance: Jon Schwartz of the Law Office of Jon Schwartz.

For the city and police foundation: Counsel information not immediately available.

Read More:

Atlanta approves 'Cop City' police training center targeted by protests

Reporting by Clark Mindock

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.