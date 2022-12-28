Attorney fee fights to watch in 2023















(Reuters) - Many U.S. law firms will spend part of 2023 fighting on their own behalf over millions of dollars in legal fees, squaring off in lawsuits against ex-clients or urging courts to reward them for their work.

Here are some of the fee fights to watch in the new year.

BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD ANTITRUST FEES

One of the biggest paydays awaiting law firms next year stems from a $2.67 billion settlement reached in 2020 between Blue Cross Blue Shield and policyholders who accused the company of antitrust violations.

A handful of parties have challenged a judge's approval of the settlement before the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, leaving $667 million in fees sought by Boies Schiller Flexner, Hausfeld and other law firms in limbo for now.

In a brief filed with the 11th Circuit earlier this month, New Hampshire resident David Behenna argued that the fee award is too high, calling it a "windfall" compared to other billion-dollar class action settlements.

HEALTH REPUBLIC INSURANCE COMPANY V. UNITED STATES

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan is fighting to receive $185 million in fees it was awarded for winning $3.7 billion for U.S. health insurers that alleged the federal government failed to cover their costs under an Obamacare program.

Some of the insurers - health plans under UnitedHealthcare Inc and Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc - have asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to overturn Quinn Emanuel's fee award, calling it "untenable." Oral arguments in the appeal were held on Dec. 5.

JENNER & BLOCK V. SIERRA LEONE

Jenner & Block sued Sierra Leone in late November, alleging that the West African country owes Chicago-founded Jenner more than $8 million in legal fees.

Jenner defended the country in U.S. courts and elsewhere against an iron ore contractor, Gerald International Ltd, that sought more than $1.8 billion in damages over an export ban. The dispute eventually settled.

Jenner said Sierra Leone paid $3.6 million in fees to the firm for legal work between 2019 and late 2021, leaving more than $8 million outstanding. The country has not yet formally responded to the lawsuit.

JONES DAY V. SERENITY

Jones Day is locked in a multimillion-dollar fee fight with former client Serenity Pharmaceuticals. The firm had represented Serenity in patent inventorship fights over its drug Noctiva, which helps people who frequently urinate at night.

Serenity has failed to pay more than $5 million in legal fees, Jones Day has alleged. Serenity has countersued, accusing the firm of breaching its contract and overbilling it by $1 million.

A New York state judge in November denied Jones Day's bid for sanctions against Serenity and two of its senior managers. Serenity has until Jan. 13 to respond to Jones Day's most recent complaint.

QUINN EMANUEL V. ROSENTHAL-HIDALGO

Quinn Emanuel is also battling with members of a wealthy and politically connected Honduran family who were targeted by the U.S. government for alleged connections to the Honduran drug-trafficking ring known as Cachiros.

The law firm says Patricia, Carlos and Cesar Rosenthal, the children of former Honduran vice president Jaime Rosenthal Oliva, owe it $1.4 million in legal fees. In countersuits, the Rosenthals assert they and the businesses they own never signed retainer agreements with Quinn Emanuel.

US AIRWAYS V. SABRE HOLDINGS

American Airlines Group Inc wants to recoup more than a decade of "substantial" legal fees from travel booking software provider Sabre Corp after winning an antitrust verdict of just $1 at a trial in May against the flight booking service.

Although American has not named an exact fee amount, the airline could seek around $150 million, Sabre said in court papers last week. American, which took over the case after merging with US Airways, is represented by a team from O'Melveny & Myers.











