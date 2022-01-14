Audio Legal Lookahead: Key deadline for Ghislaine Maxwell

U.S. marshalls (not seen) block Ghislaine Maxwell from speaking with her sister Isabel during jury deliberations in the trial of Jeffrey Epstein associate Maxwell in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

(Reuters) - British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell faces a Wednesday deadline to submit a formal motion for new trial after her conviction on sex trafficking charges. This story and more in our preview of key cases over the upcoming week. Listen here.

