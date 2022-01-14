Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Audio Legal Lookahead: Key deadline for Ghislaine Maxwell

U.S. marshalls (not seen) block Ghislaine Maxwell from speaking with her sister Isabel during jury deliberations in the trial of Jeffrey Epstein associate Maxwell in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

(Reuters) - British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell faces a Wednesday deadline to submit a formal motion for new trial after her conviction on sex trafficking charges. This story and more in our preview of key cases over the upcoming week. Listen here.

Alex Cohen produces multimedia projects on legal trends, key cases, and industry issues. He can be reached at alex.cohen@thomsonreuters.com. You can follow him on Twitter @alexlcohen.

