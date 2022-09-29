Author coalition blasts publishers in legal fight with Internet Archive

Summary Letter criticizes publisher lawsuits over digital-book lending

(Reuters) - A group of more than 300 authors including Neil Gaiman, Naomi Klein and "Lemony Snicket" writer Daniel Handler issued a letter Thursday criticizing lawsuits from major publishing companies over the lending of digital books.

The authors said in the open letter, organized by digital-rights advocacy group Fight for the Future, that publishers and their trade groups are "undermining the traditional rights of libraries to own and preserve books, intimidating libraries with lawsuits, and smearing librarians."

The letter said the authors were "disheartened by the recent attacks against libraries being made in our name."

The Association of American Publishers (AAP) is involved in a closely watched copyright dispute with the Internet Archive over its lending of individual copies of scanned books from what the Archive characterizes as a digital library.

AAP members Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins Publishers LLC, John Wiley & Sons Inc and Penguin Random House have called the Archive's lending program a scheme for mass copyright infringement, and said it "displays contempt for authors" by taking the market for their e-books.

AAP general counsel Terrence Hart said in a statement responding to the authors' letter that it was "not in dispute" that authors and publishers support libraries, and "not at issue in the infringement case against the Internet Archive, which is not a library."

The publishers included statements in June court filings from supporters such as author Sandra Cisneros, best known for her 1983 novel "The House on Mango Street," who said that real libraries "do not do what Internet Archive does."

In a separate case, AAP won a ruling in June that struck down a first-of-its-kind law in Maryland requiring publishers to offer e-book licenses to public libraries on reasonable terms.

The state had told the court that the law was necessary to keep publishers from overcharging libraries for electronic-book licenses. It said publishers often charge libraries up to three times as much as consumers for the same licenses, and often refuse to license to libraries altogether.

A Maryland federal judge said that the statute conflicted with federal copyright law.

The authors who signed the Thursday letter asked the publishers to end lawsuits "aimed at intimidating libraries and diminishing their role in society," and requested they "enshrine the right of libraries to permanently own and preserve books" and buy copies on "reasonable terms, regardless of format."

The writers also criticized what they called a "smear campaign" to paint library advocates as "mouthpieces for Big Tech."

The signers also included writers such as actor and activist Alyssa Milano, rock guitarist Tom Morello, musician and poet Saul Williams and writer and director Lilly Wachowski.

