Autism treatment center gets US bankruptcy court approval for $48.5 mln sale

(Reuters) - The Center for Autism and Related Disorders, which operates 130 treatment centers in the U.S., received bankruptcy court approval on Wednesday to sell itself back to its founder for $48.5 million.

The Nevada-based company, which is majority-owned by private equity firm Blackstone (BX.N), filed for bankruptcy in June, saying its business had suffered from higher labor costs, unprofitable long-term contracts with government and commercial healthcare providers, and a long-term shift to telehealth services.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones approved the sale at a court hearing in Houston, Texas, saying he was "pleasantly surprised" the company's bankruptcy auction had managed to drive up the sale price from an initial $25 million bid.

"This is an important asset," Jones said. "Not only does it provide jobs and fill a spot in the market, it also provides a very valuable service to a segment of our population that needs help."

The company entered bankruptcy with a $25 million purchase offer from a consortium that includes Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, who founded the company in 1990 and stepped down as CEO in 2018. Granpeesheh's group will keep all 130 patient care centers in operation after the sale, according to court filings.

The center has about 3,500 patients and specializes in applied behavioral analysis therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. It entered bankruptcy with about $245 million in debt and just $2 million in cash on hand.

Autism diagnoses in the U.S. have steadily risen over the past two decades, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated in 2020 that about one in 36 U.S. children have autism spectrum disorder.

The case is In re Center for Autism and Related Disorders LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, No. 23-90709.

