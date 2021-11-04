Avenatti case prompts review of judicial rule on defendant financial disclosures

Attorney Michael Avenatti arrives at the United States Courthouse in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Summary

Summary Related documents Judge Jesse Furman suggests rule change after Michael Avenatti case

Judicial panel to consider altering rule too

(Reuters) - A federal judicial panel on Thursday agreed to consider whether to alter a rule to allow financial information that defendants submit to qualify for court-appointed counsel to be made public after a judge ordered its release in Michael Avenatti's case.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman, the Manhattan-based judge who is overseeing one of the criminal cases against the celebrity lawyer, had asked the judiciary's Advisory Committee on Criminal Rules to review a rule that appeared to bar releasing such information.

Avenatti, who shot to fame representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against former President Donald Trump, was sentenced in July to 2-1/2 years in prison after being convicted of trying to extort Nike Inc.

Furman oversees a separate criminal case in which Avenatti was charged with stealing about $300,000 from Daniels. Avenatti has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to face trial in February.

He had initially hired lawyers but later asked the court to appoint the Federal Defenders of New York to represent him. Avenatti was then required to provide periodic financial information to prove he was eligible for court-appointed lawyers under the Criminal Justice Act.

The forms are usually not public. But at the request of a media outlet, Furman in July concluded Avenatti's filings were judicial documents and that common law and First Amendment rights to public access to them required them to be unsealed.

In an Aug. 12 email to the committee, Furman said that in reaching that decision, he questioned language that appeared in a note to Rule 49.1 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, which governs privacy protections in court filings.

That note listed the financial disclosures as the type of records that should not be included in a case's public file.

During Thursday's meeting, Furman said that language led courts to wrongly deem the records as categorically not subject to release, even if that was not the rule's intent.

"That's my concern, that it's a trap for the unwary," he said.

U.S. Circuit Judge Raymond Kethledge of the 6th Circuit, the committee's chair, said the over-sealing of documents generally had become a "problem" and that he would establish a subcommittee to review Furman's proposal.

Lisa Hay, a federal public defender in Oregon and committee member, said the current rule properly protected the privacy rights of indigent defendants.

"Somebody who has enough money to retain counsel gets to maintain those privacy rights," she said. "Indigent defendants should not have those rights violated."

