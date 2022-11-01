Aviation executive gets go-ahead to make 'fraud' claims in London court















(Reuters) - An American aviation executive has been given the go-ahead to bring an additional lawsuit in a London court against an Emirati sovereign wealth fund on the basis of new evidence he says shows a judgment against him was the product of “a massive fraud on the court.”

Farhad Azima was given permission on Tuesday to bring a second lawsuit at London’s High Court against the Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority (RAKIA), which originally sued Azima in 2016 over a pair of botched business deals.

The lawsuit came shortly after his emails were hacked and published online. He says RAKIA ordered the hacking of his emails to discredit him and that retired lawyer Neil Gerrard – a former partner in Dechert’s London office, who previously represented RAKIA – and ex-RAKIA executive James Buchanan lied to the court about it at a 2020 trial.

Azima argues that a judge’s findings that he engaged in “seriously fraudulent conduct” towards RAKIA should be overturned because they are the result of a “pervasive fraud on the court”.

Judge Michael Green ruled Tuesday that Azima can bring the additional lawsuit, saying he has “a real prospect of showing that the alleged fraud and conspiracy between RAKIA’s main witnesses to mislead the court is material” to the findings against him.

RAKIA is no longer participating in the litigation, having offered in June to settle Azima’s original counterclaim that the fund was responsible for the hacking of his emails. It denied any involvement in the hacking of Azima’s emails.

RAKIA could not be reached for comment.

Azima’s original counterclaim – which is due to be heard in 2024 – is also being brought against Dechert, Gerrard and Buchanan. They are not parties to the additional lawsuit, but opposed Azima being allowed to bring it.

A spokesperson for Dechert said: “We will be seeking permission to appeal this decision and continue to defend Mr Azima’s claims.” Gerrard and Buchanan deny the allegations against them.

A spokesperson for Azima said he was “pleased” with the ruling.

Tuesday’s ruling marks the latest chapter in a long-running dispute involving RAKIA and Azima, who last month brought a separate $100 million lawsuit in New York against Dechert, Gerrard, former Dechert partner David Hughes, and several others.

The case is Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority v Azima, HC-2016-002798.

For Azima: Thomas Plewman KC, Frederick Wilmot-Smith and Sophie Bird of Brick Court Chambers, and Burlingtons Legal.

For RAKIA: no appearance.

For Dechert: Roger Masefield KC and Laura Newton of Brick Court Chambers, Robert Harris of One Essex Court, and Enyo Law.

For Gerrard: Fionn Pillbrow KC of Brick Court Chambers, and Charles Fussell & Co.

For Buchanan: Antony White KC and Ben Silverstone of Matrix Chambers, and Kingsley Napley.

Read more:

Aviation executive sues law firm Dechert, others over hacking claims

Dechert lawyer hid hacked emails' origin – former colleague

UK court allows lawsuit against Dechert over Indian hacking allegations











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.