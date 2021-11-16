Bad romance: When courts won’t let lawyers and clients part ways

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

(Reuters) - The breakup was mutual.

According to court papers, Pennsylvania farmer Amos Miller and his business, Miller’s Organic Farm, don’t want Steven Lafuente to be their lawyer in a food-safety fight with the feds anymore; neither does the Dallas-based solo practitioner want to remain on the case.

But as the old song goes, sometimes breaking up is hard to do.

At a hearing on Friday, U.S. District Judge Edward Smith in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania refused -- at least for now -- to approve the split, Lafuente told me. The judge’s position is understandable (more on that later), but it doesn’t make the situation any less awkward.

As legal ethics expert Bruce Green, a professor at Fordham University School of Law, put it, “To have an effective lawyer-client relationship requires trust between the lawyer and the client.” When neither one wants to work with the other, that’s not likely to happen.

Nonetheless, there are (mercifully) rare circumstances when courts feel compelled to keep them yoked together.

Perhaps the ultimate example involves Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, which was required to represent Turkish arms manufacturer MKEK for a jaw-dropping 29 years after the firm and client sought to part ways.

The company fired Morgan Lewis via a telex in 1985 after the firm unsuccessfully defended it in a product liability suit.

But that wasn’t the end. A judge in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania made Morgan Lewis stay on as defense counsel after MKEK failed to hire replacement lawyers.

For almost three decades, the firm was stuck receiving case materials and forwarding them to MKEK as the plaintiffs doggedly attempted to collect their judgment -- which eventually topped $25 million -- never mind that the firm hadn’t heard from its nominal client since 1989.

MKEK did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The appellate court finally liberated Morgan Lewis in 2014, writing that “By now, it is clear that the firm is merely a captive, uncompensated process server” and fulfilled “no meaningful purpose” in the litigation.

A Morgan Lewis spokeswoman had no further comment but said the firm does “support and appreciate” the appellate decision approving its withdrawal as counsel.

There is "no multi-factor test that a district court must apply to decide a motion for attorney withdrawal," the appellate panel noted. "Rules regarding attorney withdrawal are necessarily general because of the context-laden nature of such determinations.”

The impasse between Miller and Lafuente offers a unique variation on the theme.

Miller, who did not respond to telephone message seeking comment, owns a sizeable organic farm in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

According to the Justice Department’s complaint, the Food Safety and Inspection Service in 2016 got a tip that Miller was slaughtering, processing and selling meat and poultry without the required federal inspections.

Miller balked at allowing federal inspectors access to his property and records, the DOJ said. The farm sells its food via a private, members-only club to customers across the country, and Miller initially argued that meant he was beyond the reach of federal food safety regulations.

Or not.

After Lafuente came on board as counsel in 2019, Miller in a deposition testified that his reliance on the food-safety-laws-don't-apply-to-me theory was “misplaced,” Lafuente wrote in court papers. “He understands that he cannot operate as he has in the past.”

An injunction order and consent decree followed. It seemed like the case was on its way to being resolved, Lafuente told me. The judge even agreed to hold a $250,000 contempt fine in abeyance after Lafuente argued Miller was making progress on coming into compliance.

That is, until an advocacy group known as Prairie Star National informed Lafuente in late September that Miller “has chosen to terminate your services effective immediately.”

Miller, who is Amish, followed up with a handwritten fax informing Lafuente that Prairie Star “will now be representing us please confirm.”

Knowing when he wasn't wanted, Lafuente asked the court to let him exit the case, writing that he “suspects that defendants have chosen to pursue a strategy with which (he) has no desire to associate.”

Litigants of course have the right to select the advocate of their choice. But while individuals can appear pro se, a business entity like the farm “may appear in the federal courts only through licensed counsel,” DOJ lawyers wrote.

Both DOJ and Lafuente say it's not clear that Prairie Star meets that qualification.

I emailed Prairie Star to ask about this, and a representative identified as “Kg” responded that the “court’s keen interest in keeping a ‘Bar Attorney’ on the case has very little to do with anything other than.... well let’s just say it goes a lot deeper than just Amos Miller’s Organic Farm.” (Ellipsis in the original.)

"Prairie Star’s role in this case is not about removing a attorney from the case... the court can do whatever it feel is necessary for them to do to keep this case out of the news."

The Prairie Star representative did not respond to my follow-up email asking again about licensed counsel.

In a letter to the feds, Prairie Star describes itself as “a ‘Pure Contract Trust’ whose jurisdiction is in the air, as it is neither ‘alive nor a dead entity.’”

Confused?

Me too.

DOJ lawyers in court papers wrote that a “fair reading of that correspondence suggests that the members of Prairie Star National are adherents of the ‘sovereign citizen’ movement who contend that they are beyond the jurisdiction of the courts.”

The government urged the judge to force Lafuente to remain on the case, even if he doesn’t want to and his client doesn’t want him.

Unlike Morgan Lewis in the MKEK matter, DOJ lawyers wrote, “Mr. Lafuente serves a highly meaningful, continuing purpose.”

He “has a history of guiding Mr. Miller away from frivolous, sovereign-citizen-type arguments,” the DOJ argued. “Mr. Lafuente’s withdrawal (without licensed counsel replacing him) would prejudice these public, judicial, and executive branch interests.”

To Lafuente, the government's argument is “kind of a compliment,” he said philosophically. He added that at least the court said it will allow him to appear by telephone for future hearings rather than compelling him to travel to Pennsylvania.

Still, for his sake, I hope he won’t be on the hook as counsel for the next 29 years.

