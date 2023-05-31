Baker Botts hires energy investment partner in latest Houston energy move 

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Baker Botts at their legal offices in Washington, D.C.
Signage is seen outside of the law firm Baker Botts at their legal offices in Washington, D.C.

May 31 - Texas-founded Baker Botts is the latest law firm to hire an energy-focused corporate partner in Houston, as firms report a continued rise in demand for energy and infrastructure deal work.

Clay Brett, who spent the last six years working at Houston-based energy investment firm Millennial Energy Partners, will represent financial institutions and corporations on M&A, joint venture and financing matters, the firm said.

Earlier this week, Weil, Gotshal & Manges hired a longtime energy sector deal maker from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett for its Houston office.

In April, Mayer Brown hired the co-leader of Shearman & Sterling's energy innovation group and Weil brought on an energy-focused corporate lawyer from Shearman in Houston.

Samantha Crispin, the firmwide chair of Baker Botts’ corporate department, said in a statement that Brett's addition will help the firm capitalize on client demand for energy sector deals.

Brett in a statement lauded the firm's energy industry experience and called it a perfect fit for his energy-focused private equity and M&A practice.

Earlier in his career, Brett worked on energy transactions at law firms Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Bracewell in Houston.

A representative from Millennial Energy Partners did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Brett's departure.

