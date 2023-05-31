Baker Botts hires energy investment partner in latest Houston energy move 















May 31 - Texas-founded Baker Botts is the latest law firm to hire an energy-focused corporate partner in Houston, as firms report a continued rise in demand for energy and infrastructure deal work.

Clay Brett, who spent the last six years working at Houston-based energy investment firm Millennial Energy Partners, will represent financial institutions and corporations on M&A, joint venture and financing matters, the firm said.

Earlier this week, Weil, Gotshal & Manges hired a longtime energy sector deal maker from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett for its Houston office.

In April, Mayer Brown hired the co-leader of Shearman & Sterling's energy innovation group and Weil brought on an energy-focused corporate lawyer from Shearman in Houston.

Samantha Crispin, the firmwide chair of Baker Botts’ corporate department, said in a statement that Brett's addition will help the firm capitalize on client demand for energy sector deals.

Brett in a statement lauded the firm's energy industry experience and called it a perfect fit for his energy-focused private equity and M&A practice.

Earlier in his career, Brett worked on energy transactions at law firms Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Bracewell in Houston.

A representative from Millennial Energy Partners did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Brett's departure.

