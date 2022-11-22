Baltimore sues R.J. Reynolds, Altria Group over cigarette-butt litter

Summary

Summary Related documents Baltimore spends $5.3 million a year to clean up cigarette butts

City says lawsuit is 'first of its kind'

It alleges public nuisance, negligence















(Reuters) - The City of Baltimore has launched what it called a “first of its kind” lawsuit targeting tobacco companies Philip Morris, Altria Group and others over cigarette-butt litter, arguing they're responsible for the discarded filters that cost millions to clean up every year.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Maryland state court said the tobacco companies’ refusal to use biodegradable cigarette filters or to add labels to packaging that warn about the dangers of discarded filters contributes to an estimated $5.3 million annual bill for cleanup, paid primarily by the city.

Discarded filters can leach toxic cigarette additives such as heavy metals, formaldehyde and benzene into ground water and soil, the suit claims.

The city has raised public nuisance, trespass and health code violation claims. It is seeking to recoup the costs of cleanup as well as other damages from lowered property values and environmental harms.

The complaint claims the cigarette companies have repeatedly refused to use biodegradable alternatives, since customers prefer the “draw” of the non-biodegradable filters. In addition, the city claims the companies have refused to add warnings that would inform smokers about the proper way to dispose of the toxic filters, fearing doing so would reduce sales.

"The same tobacco companies that for decades failed to acknowledge the health risks of their products are now refusing to take responsibility for cigarette butt waste," said Baltimore City Solicitor James Shea.

The tobacco companies didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

The case is Mayor and City Council of Baltimore v. Philip Morris USA et al, Maryland Circuit Court for Baltimore City; case number not immediately available.

For Baltimore: City Solicitor James Shea, Chief Solicitor Sara Gross and Assistant Solicitor Jane Lewis

For the tobacco companies: Not immediately available











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.