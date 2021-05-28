Bank of America's 'Erica' trademark win partly upheld by 10th Circuit

A Bank of America sign is shown on a building in downtown Los Angeles, California January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that Bank of America Corp's ERICA mobile banking virtual assistant didn't infringe one of two trademarks owned by an aspiring search-engine operator and upheld the cancellation of his Georgia state registration for the other.

However, Circuit Judge Scott Matheson, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel on Friday, remanded a Colorado federal court's decision that Erik Underwood lacked a protectable interest in his "E.R.I.C.A." mark that BofA allegedly infringed because it applied the wrong standard on the issue.

Underwood may have rights in the mark even without a registration, Matheson said.

Underwood's attorney Marc Goldman of Massey & Gail said Underwood was "pleased that the 10th Circuit recognized his right to show ownership" of the mark.

Bank of America declined to comment on the ruling.

Underwood developed a business plan for a virtual assistant named E.R.I.C.A. in 2009, and registered a Georgia trademark for the name in 2010 covering a "multi national computer animated woman" who "verbally tells the news and current events through cell phone and computer applications."

He later created a search engine called my24erica.com, where E.R.I.C.A. offered movie recommendations using an algorithm. He says the site went live in 2015, while BofA argues it wasn't publicly accessible until 2018.

Underwood has also been involved in legal disputes with AT&T over a failed 2012 joint venture with his My24HourNews.com.

BofA applied for a federal "ERICA" trademark covering "voice-controlled information and personal assistant devices" for banking in 2016, which the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office registered in 2018. Underwood sued BofA later that year for allegedly infringing his E.R.I.C.A. and my24erica.com trademarks.

Matheson, joined by Circuit Judges David Ebel and Nancy Moritz, affirmed a 2019 ruling by U.S. District Judge Raymond Moore in Denver cancelling Underwood's state "E.R.I.C.A." trademark. Underwood admitted that he never used the mark in connection with the service before registering the mark, Matheson said.

But Moore erred in ruling that Underwood didn't own any trademark rights in "E.R.I.C.A." before BofA's October 2016 priority date based on a failure to actually use the mark, Matheson said.

Matheson said Moore wrongly assumed in a 2020 opinion that customers must have "purchased" the services listed in Underwood's trademark registration for him to have used the mark in commerce under the Lanham Act.

Instead, Underwood could have a protectable interest in the mark if he used it publicly on the website before October 2016, rendered search engine and personal assistant services to others on the site at the time, and if the mark clearly identified the site's services, regardless of whether he made money from it.

"We remand out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of justice, because we have difficulty concluding that the record leads ineluctably to only one result on the issue of actual use," Matheson said.

Matheson affirmed, however, that Underwood didn't establish that my24erica.com was one of the "small percentage" of domain names eligible for trademark protection.

The case is Underwood v. Bank of America Corp, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, No. 19-1349.

For BofA: David Bernstein of Debevoise & Plimpton

For Underwood: Marc Goldman of Massey & Gail; Harold Bruno of Robinson Waters & O'Dorisio