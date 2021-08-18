Banker claims N.Y. law firm choked off assets, derailing SPAC profits

REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - A longtime investment banker is accusing a New York law firm of malpractice after it allegedly froze his company's assets and restricted his ability to invest in a special purpose acquisition company he helped launch.

Craig Marshak and Triple Eight Markets Inc, a Nevada-incorporated entity where he has served as director, sued the New York-based government relations firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron on Monday in New York Supreme Court.

The lawsuit alleges Davidoff Hutcher, representing Marshak's former wife, asked a New York court last year to enforce a foreign judgment from a matrimonial proceeding in the United Kingdom.

A New York judge issued a temporary restraining order that allegedly kept a Triple Eight bank account containing $125,000 frozen from August 2020 to January 2021. The lawsuit says the order was later vacated and the case thrown out after the judge found the enforcement bid was flawed.

"Triple Eight was never subject to any judgment in England or New York. It was never a judgment debtor in England or New York. Simply put, Triple Eight was not a party in any court proceedings in either New York or England," the plaintiffs' lawyer, Andrew Bluestone, wrote in the complaint.

Bluestone, a solo practitioner who focuses on malpractice claims, declined to comment on Wednesday.

Larry Hutcher, founder and managing partner of Davidoff Hutcher, told Reuters on Wednesday that the "suit is entirely without merit."

"It is being advanced by a judgment debtor who owes his wife and children significant money, and believes that by going on the offensive it might help him resolve his claim," Hutcher said. He said the firm welcomed "the opportunity to explain to the court why there is no merit" to Marshak's lawsuit.

Marshak is a 1985 graduate of Harvard Law School, according to regulatory filings, and has worked as a financial professional for more than 20 years, including a manager position at Nomura Securities in London. He is the chief executive officer of Israel Venture Partners.

His lawsuit said he was temporarily living in New York while awaiting the ability to reenter Israel during the COVID-19 crisis. The lawsuit said Marshak was earlier unable to return to Israel "for lack of funds paying for transportation."

Triple Eight was paying Marshak to serve as vice chairman of a new SPAC called Moringa Acquisition Corp. The company has said it "intends to focus on Israeli target businesses (or non-Israeli target businesses with a significant presence in, or connection to, Israel)."

Funds targeted in the restraining order that were "sitting in Triple Eight were unable to be invested into the SPAC. This caused a prospective loss of at least $300,000" when the SPAC raised more than $100 million, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit isn't Marshak's only pending case against a law firm in New York.

In another complaint filed in June, seeking $100 million in damages, he alleges a law firm participated in a pressure campaign to get him to give up shares in an African mining venture.

The defendant firm, Dimas Law Group, said on July 27 in response that the complaint was laden with "numerous baseless assertions, irrelevancies and hurt feelings."

The case is Triple Eight Markets Inc v. Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, New York Supreme Court, Case No. 157651/2021.

For the plaintiffs: Andrew Bluestone

For the defendant: Larry Hutcher of Davidoff Hutcher & Citron