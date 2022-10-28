Banker given 'impermissible choice' between job or running for office

Summary

Summary Law firms Appeals court said employer may have engaged in unlawful political discrimination

Loan officer said he had to choose between keeping his job or running for seat on N.Y. legislature















(Reuters) - A bank must face a former mortgage loan officer's lawsuit claiming he lost his job for refusing to abandon his campaign for a seat in the New York State legislature, a U.S. appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said a jury could find that Salisbury Bank and Trust Co engaged in unlawful political discrimination by forcing William Gunnar Truitt to choose between his job and his campaign.

Truitt, a part-time legislator in Dutchess County, New York, was the Republican candidate in 2018 for a state Assembly seat representing an upstate district. He narrowly lost the election to his Democratic opponent.

Lawyers for Salisbury and Truitt did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

New York state law prohibits discrimination against employees based on their political activities outside of work, including running for office.

Truitt in a 2018 lawsuit in New York federal court claimed Salisbury violated the law by giving him an ultimatum to cease his campaign or lose his job.

Bank managers believed Truitt would not be able to fulfill his job duties if he won the Assembly seat, and that the position could present a conflict of interest, according to court filings.

U.S. District Judge Nelson Roman in White Plains, New York, dismissed the case in 2020. Roman said Truitt had voluntarily resigned from his job and had not faced an adverse employment action necessary to prove a discrimination claim.

The 2nd Circuit on Thursday reversed. Salisbury presented Truitt with an "impermissible choice," rendering his resignation involuntary, the court said.

"A reasonable jury could find that the bank subjected Truitt to an adverse employment action when it forced an ultimatum upon him because of his political activities," Circuit Judge Denny Chin wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges Pierre Leval and Steven Menashi.

The case is Truitt v. Salisbury Bank and Trust Co, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1002.

For Truitt: Robert Lower of McCullough Ginsberg & Partners

For Salisbury: Amber Spataro of Littler Mendelson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.