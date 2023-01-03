Bankman-Fried relied on Ghislaine Maxwell precedent to shield bail co-signers

Law firms Cohen & Gresser LLP Follow















(Reuters) - Indicted FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried persuaded a Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday to block the public disclosure of the identity of two people who have agreed, along with his parents, to sign bonds securing Bankman-Fried's release on $250 million in bail.

The onetime billionaire, who pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to an array of charges accusing him of defrauding customers and investors, can probably thank Jeffrey Epstein’s enabler, Ghislaine Maxwell, for helping to keep his supporters' names a secret.

On Tuesday morning, as my Reuters colleague Jon Stempel reported, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers from Cohen & Gresser filed a letter asking District Judge Lewis Kaplan of Manhattan to order the redaction of names and other identifying information on two bail bonds that are due to be signed on Jan. 5.

Bankman-Fried’s parents, both members of the Stanford Law School faculty, are already known to have co-signed their son’s $250 million personal recognizance bond as part of his Dec. 22 bail agreement with federal prosecutors. The bail agreement indicates that Bankman-Fried's parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, pledged their Palo Alto, California, home to secure their son’s release.

But the Dec. 22 agreement does not identify two other guarantors who agreed to post smaller bail bonds. Those guarantors, or sureties, are described in the bail agreement only as "FRPs," or financially responsible people. One of them, according to the bail agreement, is not a member of Bankman-Fried’s family.

In Tuesday’s letter asking Kaplan to keep the sureties’ identities secret, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers argued that his parents have been harassed, scrutinized and even physically threatened after the collapse of their son’s businesses. There is no good reason, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers argued, to subject his other bail guarantors to the same treatment since they have “no substantive connection to the case.”

Bankman-Fried’s counsel Mark Cohen of Cohen & Gresser did not respond to an email query. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bonds securing bail are not typically filed in the public docket but, according to Bankman-Fried’s letter, are generally available to the press and public through the court clerk’s office. Under longstanding precedent from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, judicial documents are presumed to be public under the 1st Amendment and common law.

The Cohen & Gresser letter argued, however, that the presumption of public access can be outweighed by “countervailing factors,” including the privacy rights of those whose identity would be revealed through public disclosure. In this case, the letter said, the experience of Bankman-Fried’s parents provides “serious cause for concern that the two additional sureties would face similar intrusions on their privacy as well as threats and harassment if their names appear unredacted on their bonds or their identities are otherwise publicly disclosed.”

There’s scant precedent, based on Bankman-Fried's letter to Kaplan, on the privacy rights of people who have agreed to sign bail bonds. In 2018, when defense lawyers for banker Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad, who was accused of violating financial sanctions on Iran, sought bail, U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter of Manhattan ruled from the bench that Sadr’s bail application could be redacted to shield “sensitive private information,” although it’s not entirely clear from the transcript of the hearing whether Sadr’s lawyer referred to the privacy rights of people who had agreed to provide financial backing for Sadr’s bail. (Sadr, who was denied bail, was convicted in 2020 but his conviction was overturned later that year because prosecutors withheld exculpatory evidence from defense counsel.)

The only real precedent for Bankman-Fried’s request to shield his bail backers came from Ghislaine Maxwell’s case. In 2020, after Maxwell was charged in Manhattan federal court with recruiting teenaged sex partners for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, her lawyers at Cohen & Gresser asked U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan of Manhattan to seal parts of her proposed bail package, including identifying information about the people who had agreed to act as sureties. (As you probably noticed, Maxwell was represented by the same law firm now defending Bankman-Fried.)

Cohen & Gresser told Nathan that Maxwell’s friends and family members “are legitimately afraid that if their identities become public, they will be subjected to the same relentless media scrutiny and threats that Ms. Maxwell has experienced.”

Nathan agreed in December 2020 that the privacy interests of Maxwell’s proposed backers outweighed the public’s interest in their identity. She allowed Maxwell to redact their confidential information from her bail proposal. (As it turned out, Maxwell was denied bail despite proposing surety bonds and was convicted in 2021.)

Cohen & Gresser argued in Tuesday’s letter to Kaplan that Bankman-Fried’s guarantors are entitled to the same protection as Maxwell’s backers, “particularly in light of the intense, ongoing media scrutiny of this case and even peripherally involved parties.”

The judge apparently agreed.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.