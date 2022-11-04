Bankrupt New York diocese reaches $55 million sexual abuse settlement

Summary

Summary Law firms The settlement resolves about 470 sex abuse claims

Claimants are free to seek additional recovery from insurers















(Reuters) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester, New York on Thursday reached a $55 million settlement with sex abuse victims, giving the diocese a path toward ending its bankruptcy case.

The restructuring support agreement, if approved in U.S. bankruptcy court in Rochester, would resolve the Catholic Church's liability for about 470 claims of sex abuse. Abuse survivors may seek additional recovery from the insurance policies held by the diocese, its parishes, and related Catholic organizations.

More than 70% of the abuse claimants in the bankruptcy have agreed to support the deal, according to court documents.

The agreement to deal separately with the insurers' liability could cause a "paradigm shift" in bankruptcies involving sex abuse claims, by removing insurers' ability to stall bankruptcy negotiations between debtors and victims, according to Jason Amala, an attorney who represents 30 sex abuse victims in the Rochester case.

Rochester Bishop Salvatore R. Matano said in a statement that the ultimate cost of litigating and settling individual claims would have "far exceeded" the resources of the diocese and its related Catholic entities.

The agreement "represents the fairest approach for the survivors and most viable path forward for the Diocese and its related Catholic entities to continue our shared mission of healing and reconciliation," Matano said.

The diocese in western New York filed for bankruptcy in 2019 after a New York state law opened the door to new lawsuits based on decades-old sex abuse claims. After the passage of the Child Victims Act, the dioceses of Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester, and Rockville filed for bankruptcy in New York.

While the diocese felt pressure to exit from Chapter 11 and was willing to negotiate a comprehensive settlement, insurers were not willing to come to the table, Amala said.

Allowing abuse victims to continue pursuing their individual cases in pursuit of insurance payouts helped break the impasse in bankruptcy negotiations, Amala said.

"The insurance companies can deal with us globally, or they can deal with us one by one," Amala said. "But refusing to negotiate is not an option."

The current restructuring support agreement does not include a cash contribution from insurers. Attorneys representing insurers in the case did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier in 2022, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico, agreed to resolve clergy abuse claims for $121.5 million. The Diocese of Camden, N.J. agreed in April to pay $87.5 million to settle sex abuse lawsuits involving about 300 victims.

The case is The Diocese of Rochester, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of New York, No. 19-20905.

For the Rochester Diocese: Stephen Donato and Camille Hill of Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC.

For the creditors committee: Ilan D. Scharf and James Stang of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP.

Groups of private abuse claimants are represented by attorneys including James Marsh of Marsh Law Firm PLLC and Jason Amala of PCVA Law.

Read more

New York Catholic diocese files for bankruptcy to cover abuse lawsuit costs

Vatican's anti-child abuse panel to issue first full report in 2024

Reporting by Dietrich Knauth











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.