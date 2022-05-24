Bankruptcy developments in Subchapter V eligibility requirements

May 24, 2022 - A debtor electing to proceed under Subchapter V of the Bankruptcy Code as a Small Business Debtor must meet certain eligibility requirements. A decision on April 12, 2022, by Judge Ernest Robles of the Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California highlights what appears to be a substantial drafting error in the provisions of Subchapter V that may cause certain Small Business Debtors to be ineligible to proceed under Subchapter V than may have been intended.

In In re Phenomenon Marketing & Entertainment, No. 2:22-bk-10132-ER, Judge Robles ruled that a debtor was not eligible to proceed under Subchapter V because the debtor was an "affiliate" of an "issuer" as defined in section 3 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (15 U.S.C. § 78c) (the "Exchange Act"). Under Bankruptcy Code section 1182(1)(B)(iii), affiliates of issuers may not be debtors under Subchapter V.

Most significantly, Judge Robles found that the term "issuer" is not limited to publicly traded companies and includes privately held companies. Thus, a debtor with a non-public affiliate may be excluded from proceeding under Subchapter V.

Background

In Phenomenon Marketing & Entertainment, the debtor ("PME") filed a voluntary Chapter 11 petition and elected treatment under Subchapter V. The court appointed a Subchapter V trustee and authorized PME to reject a commercial lease. The landlord moved for a finding that PME was not eligible to proceed under Subchapter V because it was an "affiliate of one or more entities that were 'issuers.'"

The debtor bears the burden of proving eligibility for Subchapter V

As a threshold matter, the court observed that Subchapter V does not specify who has the burden of proving a debtor's Subchapter V eligibility. The court followed the "vast majority of courts addressing the issue," finding that the debtor bears the burden of proof to establish eligibility to proceed under Subchapter V.

The court expressly rejected the "minority approach," which places the burden of proof on a creditor to prove that a debtor is ineligible, because "Subchapter V offers many advantages to debtors that are unavailable in standard Chapter 11 cases," including:

•A debtor does not have to submit a disclosure statement for approval.

•A debtor is not required to comply with the absolute priority rule.

•A debtor's ownership interests are left intact upon a showing that the debtor will make payments equal to its projected disposable income over the life of the plan.

PME failed to prove its eligibility to proceed under Subchapter V because two of PME’s affiliates were issuers

Under Bankruptcy Code section 1182(1)(B)(iii), a debtor is not eligible for Subchapter V if it is an "affiliate" of an "issuer." The Bankruptcy Code defines an "affiliate" to be an entity that owns 20 percent or more of the voting securities of a debtor.

The definition of "issuer" incorporates the definition from the Exchange Act, which defines an "issuer" to be an issuer of a "security." The Exchange Act broadly defines the term "security" to include, among other things, a "stock" or "investment contract." The Exchange Act does not limit the definition to securities that are publicly traded.

In considering the landlord's motion, the court relied on PME's statements that its sole member was Phe.no LLC ("Phe.no") and that Phe.no's sole member was Phenomenon Holdings, LLC ("Holdings"). The court ruled that Phe.no and Holdings were both affiliates of PME — and issuers — and therefore, PME was not eligible to proceed under Subchapter V. Specifically, the court found that Phe.no was an affiliate because it owned 100% of PME as its sole member.

The court found that Phe.no was an issuer because it was a corporation — and a corporation, by definition, has either issued or is proposing to issue stock to its stockholders — even though the stock is not publicly traded.

The court also found that Holdings was an issuer. The court found that a membership interest in a limited liability company (an "LLC") — such as Holdings — constitutes a security if it is an "investment contract." The court found that an investment contract is "(1) an investment of money, (2) in a common enterprise, (3) with an expectation of profits produced by the efforts of others." PME failed to provide Holdings' operating agreement and thus, the court drew a negative inference that Holdings' LLC interests constituted an investment contract.

An issuer does not need to be publicly traded

The court also held that an issuer does not need to be publicly traded. PME argued that it was Subchapter V eligible because Sleeping Bear Capital, LLC ("Sleeping Bear") — a member of the board of managers of Holdings — was its only affiliate and was not publicly traded. The court rejected this argument, finding that the term security is "extremely broad" and "not limited to securities that trade on public exchanges." Citing to the Exchange Act's definition of a security, the court concluded that "an entity can still qualify as an 'issuer' even if the securities that it issues are not publicly listed."

The court observed that at the Bankruptcy Code section 341 meeting, PME's principal testified that Sleeping Bear's objective was to "make investments" and "ultimately create value . . . . and effectively make money . . . for ourselves and our limited partners." The court concluded that it would be "difficult to fathom" how an entity like Sleeping Bear could operate without having issued securities.

The court recognized that a debtor may be unfairly disqualified from Subchapter V because one of its major, nonpublic shareholders qualifies as an issuer, and thus recommended that Congress amend the definition of issuer for purposes of Subchapter V to provide that an issuer must be publicly listed. However, the court was obligated to follow the statute's plain meaning.

The ruling also highlights another potential error in the drafting of Subchapter V's eligibility requirements: A debtor that is an affiliate of an issuer is ineligible from proceeding under Subchapter V while a debtor that is itself a privately traded issuer is eligible.

Practice pointers

Parties to a potential Subchapter V case need to carefully scrutinize a debtor's organizational structure to ensure that it is eligible to proceed under Subchapter V and to preclude any collateral liability that might flow from a determination that an affiliate issues securities.

Phenomenon Marketing & Entertainment is a cautionary tale for debtors, creditors, and the debtors' affiliates alike:

•Debtors should carefully review the organizational structure because it is important to determine a debtor's Subchapter V eligibility.

•Creditors objecting to a debtor's Subchapter V election should review the debtor's organizational structure and determine if the debtor has non-individual stakeholders. If so, then the debtor may be disqualified if the stakeholder is found to be an issuer. This case also makes clear that a court is likely to find an LLC to be an issuer of securities if it has investors or an intention of making a profit.

