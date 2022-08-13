Bankruptcy judge approves higher payments for InfoWars vendor

Alex Jones of Infowars talks to the media while visiting the U.S. Senate's Dirksen Senate office building as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Summary

Summary Law firms Sandy Hook families opposed the payments

Shipping vendor Blue Ascension was formed by ex-Free Speech Systems employees

Blue Ascension's owner took a $400,000 payment from Alex Jones this week

(Reuters) - The parent company of far-right website InfoWars received a U.S. bankruptcy judge's permission on Friday to make higher-than-expected payments to a vendor that ships InfoWars-branded dietary supplements and other products to customers.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston approved a request by Free Speech Systems LLC, which is owned by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, to pay its shipping and fulfillment vendor a flat $20 fee per order, exceeding a cap he had set on those payments on August 3, despite saying he had concerns about the "unique relationship" between the companies.

FSS had told the court it needed more flexibility to make higher shipping payments due to a "surge" in demand for its dietary supplements and other products.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

FSS filed for bankruptcy on July 29, in the middle of a trial to determine how much it and Jones should pay for making false and defamatory claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre was a hoax. A Texas jury later awarded nearly $50 million in compensatory and punitive damages to the parents of slain 6-year-old Jesse Lewis.

Sandy Hook families, who have sued Jones and FSS in Connecticut and Texas and have argued that the bankruptcy is an effort to avoid paying defamation verdicts, opposed the request.

Ryan Chapple, an attorney for the Connecticut families, said it set off "a lot of alarm bells" about the possibility that Jones and FSS were funneling money away from FSS to avoid paying creditors in the bankruptcy.

Lopez said he shared many of the concerns raised by Sandy Hook families, noting that the shipping vendor Blue Ascension was formed by former FSS employees and took over FSS's shipping and fulfillment services on the eve of FSS's bankruptcy filing.

The "unique" relationship between the two companies and their owners "deserves further examination," Lopez said, but he approved increased payments for the next 13 days.

"The more folks that want to buy the product, the more money is available to pay creditors," Lopez said. "That's a good thing for the estate."

The Sandy Hook families argued in court that Jones orchestrated the outsourcing of FSS's formerly in-house shipping services to a close friend and sometime personal trainer, Patrick Riley, who performed a variety of tasks for Jones and who had no other experience in shipping and fulfillment. Riley testified that he spoke to Jones about hiring FSS employees for his new company and said that Jones wrote him a $400,000 check this week to speed Blue Ascension's delivery of InfoWars products.

Marc Schwartz, InfoWars' chief restructuring officer, said Blue Ascension was not affiliated with Jones and was the only company able to deliver InfoWars products to customers.

The case is Free Speech Systems LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, No. 22-60043.

For FSS: Ray Battaglia of the Law Offices of Ray Battaglia and R.J. Shannon of Shannon & Lee

For the Sandy Hook families: Ryan Chapple of Cain & Skarnulis and Marty Brimmage of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

Read more

Jury awards $45.2 million in punitive damages in Alex Jones Sandy Hook trial

Sandy Hook parents seek to stop InfoWars bankruptcy payments to Alex Jones

7 key moments from Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation trial

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.