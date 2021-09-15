BASF wins more than $28 million verdict on Ingevity patent-licensing antitrust claims

A cyclist rides past the entrance of a BASF plant in Schweizerhalle near Basel, Switzerland, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

Law firms Related documents BASF accused Ingevity of tying patent licenses to product sales

BASF says $28 million award will be tripled

(Reuters) - German chemical company BASF Corp won a more than $28 million verdict in a Delaware court dispute with Ingevity Corp on Wednesday, after a jury found that Ingevity had monopolized the market for its emissions-reducing products by tying the licensing of a key patent to buying them.

The jury award, which BASF said will be automatically tripled to nearly $85 million based on a provision of federal antitrust law, came following a seven-day trial before U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews.

Neither Ingevity nor its attorneys Jeffrey Thomas of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Karen Keller of Shaw Keller immediately responded to a request for comment.

BASF's assistant general counsel Rukhsanah Singh said in a statement that the company is "pleased that the jury reached the correct result and recognized the wrongdoing by Ingevity."

BASF was represented by Thomas Friel of King & Spalding and Rodger Smith of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell.

North Charleston, South Carolina-based Ingevity initially sued BASF in 2018 for infringing a patent on technology for reducing auto emissions. The products at issue are "honeycomb scrubbers" used in car parts called fuel vapor canisters. The patent relates to the canisters, which neither company makes itself.

BASF countersued Ingevity in 2019, arguing the patent was invalid and accusing Ingevity of forcing companies that make canisters and want to license the patent – which Ingevity says is necessary to comply with emissions standards – to also buy scrubbers from it exclusively.

BASF said the scheme had "stymied" sales of its competing honeycomb scrubber because of "fears of Ingevity's coercion," even though its scrubber is "superior" and "significantly less expensive." BASF alleged that Ingevity controls nearly all of the market for the scrubbers.

Ingevity argued among other things that under patent law, it had the right to control the market for the scrubbers because they are "nonstaple goods" that can only be used in the patented canisters, and that it didn't foreclose competition.

The trial only related to BASF's counterclaims, as U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews found the relevant parts of the patent were invalid last year.

The jury on Wednesday awarded BASF more than $28 million for Ingevity's violations of federal antitrust law and more than $16 million for interfering with its prospective business relations.

Andrews said in a Wednesday order that the awards are "not cumulative, meaning that the total amount of the verdict is $28,285,714."

The case is Ingevity Corp v. BASF Corp, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:18-cv-01391.

