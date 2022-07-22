Bass Pro class action over socks (yes, socks): A 'lifetime' of lessons

(Reuters) - Some things are magnets for litigation: Medical devices. Superfund sites. Smartphone patents.

But worn-out socks?

Outdoor gear retailer Bass Pro Inc has been hit with a $5 million class action lawsuit -- and a boatload of less-than-flattering publicity -- over one of life's most pedestrian of garments.

Pending in Springfield, Missouri, federal court, the false advertising suit filed earlier this month targets the company’s alleged failure to honor its “lifetime guarantee” on RedHead brand all-purpose wool socks.

“If ever they wear out, just return them for a FREE replacement!” Bass Pro’s ad for the $11.99 socks allegedly claimed.

Personally, if I saw that offer, I’d think "wow" and then never take Bass Pro up on it -- because these are socks and I’m a busy person. Maybe that’s what Bass Pro was counting on when it made the socks-for-life offer?

Then there's lead plaintiff Kent Slaughter.

The Missouri man said he bought a dozen pairs of the socks and regularly brought them to his local store after they became threadbare to exchange them for new ones.

After years of such exchanges, he alleged, Bass Pro last year changed the terms of its guarantee, offering different socks that only come with a limited 60-day warranty.

A Bass Pro spokesperson said the company does not comment on pending litigation.

In the grand scheme of injustices, Bass Pro’s alleged misdeed strikes me as, well, small. But that doesn’t make the suit frivolous.

“Bass Pro Shop made a promise to its customers when it offered its RedHead socks with a lifetime guarantee,” Slaughter’s lawyers Andrew Bluth and Chris Rodriguez of California-based Singleton Schreiber said in a statement. “Those words should mean something.”

I asked Ted Frank, who heads the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute and is known for bringing objections to class action settlements, what he makes of the case.

It “seems like a straightforward set of consumer fraud allegations,” he replied via email, noting that if Bass Pro did indeed promise to replace socks forever and is no longer doing so, the claim seems actionable.

"Class actions are for the aggregation of small-dollar claims," he continued. Assuming the attorneys are suing for the benefit of the class rather than themselves and the claim has merit, he said, the suit strikes him as "an appropriate use of the class action system."

As for the $5 million in damages, the plaintiffs' lawyers in the complaint don't specify how they arrived at that figure. Still, Frank said it "doesn’t sound crazy" if, say, 500,000 people bought $12 socks.

He also said that Bass Pro could well have a solid defense to the claims to which we are not yet privy.

For other companies hit with suits for failing to honor lifetime warranties, it’s been a mixed bag.

Retailer L.L. Bean Inc, for example, prevailed in a series of class actions filed in Illinois, New York and California after the company in 2018 changed its warranty.

L.L. Bean’s old warranty promised that its “products are guaranteed to give 100% satisfaction in every way. Return anything purchased from us at any time if it proves otherwise.”

Under the revised policy – which was not retroactive -- customers have one year to return new purchases, and they need to provide a sales slip. In a letter to customers explaining the change, L.L. Bean noted that some people viewed the old policy “as a lifetime product replacement program, expecting refunds for heavily worn products,” while others demanded refunds for items that they bought at yard sales.

The suits failed for lack of standing. None of the plaintiffs ever actually tried to return their purchases, making their injuries speculative.

Fiat Chrysler, however, could not dodge a class action that alleges the company has failed to honor its lifetime limited powertrain warranty for 2006-2009 Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep vehicles. Filed in 2020, the suit remains pending in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

For Bass Pro, given the $12 cost of the item at stake, one thing seems all but certain: It would have been cheaper to give Kent Slaughter new socks for life than trudge through the litigation.

