Becton Dickinson defeats Baxter patent lawsuit over drug-transfer system

BD still facing separate Baxter patent case over medical-infusion pumps

(Reuters) - Becton, Dickinson & Co convinced a Chicago federal judge on Monday that its system for moving hazardous drugs between syringes and drug vials does not infringe two patents owned by medical-device industry competitor Baxter International Inc.

BD's PhaSeal system does not induce users to violate Baxter's rights in a "reconstitution" device for diluting liquid drugs, U.S. District Judge Joan Lefkow said.

The companies and their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Deerfield, Illinois-based Baxter first sued BD in 2017, alleging two combined components of the PhaSeal system — a "protector" and "injector" — infringe its patents.

Lefkow said Monday that Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based BD's devices do not infringe the two patents that remained in the case.

The judge said BD does not violate one of the patents because it does not induce PhaSeal buyers to use the components in an infringing way, and because they can be used for purposes other than reconstitution.

Lefkow also said PhaSeal's device does not meet all of the requirements outlined in Baxter's other patent.

BD and its subsidiary CareFusion Corp are still facing a separate patent case brought by Baxter in Chicago over their Alaris medical-infusion pump system.

The case is Baxter International Inc v. Becton, Dickinson & Co, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:17-cv-07576.

For Baxter: John Cook, Douglas Nash and Denis Sullivan of Barclay Damon; and John Bucheit of Bradley & Riley

For BD: Kurt Niederluecke and Adam Steinert of Fredrikson & Byron; and Kevin Tottis of TottisLaw

