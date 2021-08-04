Belden Inc must face trimmed lawsuit over data breach

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Belden Inc has lost a bid to dismiss a proposed federal class action brought by a former employee over a data breach that the company discovered last year, although some claims were tossed.

U.S. District Judge John Ross in St. Louis on Tuesday found that former employee Kia Mackey has standing, and he allowed claims for negligence and breach of implied contract, among others, to proceed against the networking product manufacturer.

The judge dismissed other claims, including for breach of confidence, invasion of privacy and breach of fiduciary duty.

Kristine McAlister Brown of Alston & Bird, a lawyer for St. Louis-based Belden, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did Jeffrey Schmitt of Danna McKitrick, a lawyer for Mackey.

The proposed class action, originally filed in February, stemmed from a breach that Belden allegedly discovered in mid-November 2020 and announced publicly later that month, in which an unknown third party accessed its servers that held data on current and former employees, including Social Security numbers, bank account information and other personal information, the complaint said.

Tax preparation software company TurboTax notified Mackey soon after that individuals used her Social Security number in an attempt to file a tax return in her name. Mackey, an Indiana resident, worked for Belden, which makes networking, connectivity and cable products, from 2019 to 2020.

Belden moved to dismiss an amended complaint in March, arguing Mackey lacks standing because her claims aren't "fairly traceable" to the company's conduct, as well as for failure to state the claims.

The judge on Tuesday first concluded Missouri law applies to the claims. As to Article III standing, he found Mackey suffered injury in fact because of the type of data stolen and the attempted false tax return. Her allegations that Belden didn't secure employees' personal information, that hackers stole the data and that she suffered attempted identity theft were also enough to establish the injuries as fairly traceable to its conduct, Ross found.

In letting the negligence claim go forward, the judge held that the "special relationship between employer and employee under Missouri law imposes a duty on the employer to protect employees' PII provided as a condition of employment."

He also found the plaintiff adequately alleged the existence and breach of an "implied-in-fact contract" that required the company to secure employees' personal data. A breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing claim also will proceed.

The case is Mackey v. Belden Inc, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, No. 4:21-cv-00149-JAR

