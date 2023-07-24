BET defeats copyright lawsuit over 'House Party' Instagram Live show

Summary

BET argued its show was not similar to company's house-party show concept

July 24 (Reuters) - Paramount Global's (PARA.O) Black Entertainment Television on Monday defeated a Manhattan federal court lawsuit that accused the network of stealing another company's work for its pandemic-era Instagram Live show "House Party."

In a sealed ruling, U.S. District Judge Katherine Failla rejected Walkie Check Productions' claim that "House Party" infringed its copyright interest in a show it proposed to BET with the same name.

Failla dismissed related claims from Walkie Check's 2021 lawsuit last year. The judge on Monday granted BET's motion to dismiss the remaining copyright infringement claim before trial.

Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment and more information about the sealed opinion.

Walkie Check CEO Joshua Lebowitz and others pitched BET in 2015 on their "House Party" show, which they planned to set at a party at a Manhattan brownstone with celebrity guest interactions and musical performances. The proposed show would have been partially shot from the perspective of a host live-streaming through her smartphone.

Talks with BET to produce the show eventually broke down after years of discussion.

BET launched its "House Party" on Instagram's live-streaming platform shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. The web show featured content ranging from gospel music to baking demonstrations to mental health discussions.

Its last episode streamed in January 2021.

BET told the court that the two "House Party" shows were not similar enough to support Walkie Check's copyright claim.

"Unlike Plaintiff's treatment which describes a literal, 'off the hook' house party," no episode of BET's series "involves a party of any kind," the network said.

The case is Walkie Check Productions LLC v. ViacomCBS Inc, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-01214.

For Walkie Check: Kenneth Aldous of Aldous PLLC

For BET: Wook Hwang of Loeb & Loeb

Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington

