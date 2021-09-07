BIA ruling on child endangerment is retroactive - 2nd Circuit

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said a Board of Immigration Appeals ruling that child endangerment convictions do not need to involve "actual harm" to qualify as deportable offenses applies retroactively to a Dominican man who pleaded down a charge of having sex with a minor.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by Jose Marquez's lawyers at the Southern Poverty Law Center and Legal Aid Society that the 2010 BIA decision in Matter of Soram created a new rule, and it was unfair to apply it retroactively to Marquez's 2006 conviction.

The court said the Soram decision merely "filled a void" in existing law rather than overruling existing precedent, so it was properly applied to Marquez's case when an immigration judge ordered his deportation in 2018.

The BIA in Soram said a child endangerment conviction is a deportable offense even when it does not require a showing of actual harm, because it involves knowingly acting in a manner likely to injure a child's physical or mental welfare.

Jennifer Vail of the Southern Poverty Law Center, Marquez's lead lawyer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the U.S. Department of Justice.

Marquez was admitted to the U.S. as a lawful permanent resident in 1993, when he was 8 years old, according to the decision.

In 2006, Marquez was charged in New York with engaging in sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 17, as well as two counts of third-degree rape, sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child.

Marquez pled guilty to a single charge of child endangerment and was sentenced to three years' probation. Over the next decade, Marquez also was convicted of theft, petit larceny and possession of a controlled substance, according to Tuesday's decision.

The government initiated removal proceedings against Marquez in 2017, citing the child endangerment conviction. He argued that the conviction did not render him removable because it did not require proof of actual harm, and also said he would face hardship in the Dominican Republic, where he had little family remaining.

An immigration judge in 2018 rejected his claim, citing the 2010 Soram decision. The judge found that Marquez's criminal record indicated "a history of anti-social behavior and ignores basic, fundamental social rules and norms," according to the 2nd Circuit decision. The BIA that year affirmed.

Marquez appealed, claiming Soram could not be applied retroactively because it announced a new legal standard. He said that at the time of his conviction, BIA precedent supported the view that child abuse is not a deportable offense absent a showing of actual harm.

The 2nd Circuit on Tuesday disagreed. Soram marked the first time the BIA addressed the issue in a published decision; before that, the board had either explicitly declined to decide whether actual harm was necessary, or addressed only in dicta, Circuit Judge Michael Park wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges Reena Raggi and Denny Chin.

The case is Marquez v. Garland, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 18-3363.

