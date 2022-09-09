Bid to interrupt California bar's power over lawyer discipline fails

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Lawsuit stems from exposure of confidential attorney ethics files

(Reuters) - A federal judge has declined to temporarily freeze the disciplinary powers of the California state bar amid litigation over a data protection failure that exposed thousands of confidential attorney conduct files on a third-party website.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas McCormick in Santa Ana, California, said in his ruling on Sept. 7 that the plaintiffs in the privacy lawsuit against the state bar had not met the legal requirements for a preliminary injunction.

The complaint filed in May seeks damages against the bar for its alleged failure to maintain the secrecy of attorney ethics files. The bar revealed in February that 260,000 confidential attorney discipline cases were available on a website called "judyrecords.com," a free, searchable database.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The plaintiffs sought a temporary curb against the bar's power to bring public claims of professional misconduct for older matters while the lawsuit was pending. They argued the bar had incentive — to reduce potential damages in the litigation — to publicly file some ethics matters that were in the system before the data leak. Attorney ethics investigations are generally private until claims are filed.

The bar's attorneys called the plaintiffs' claim a "baseless accusation," and McCormick found the plaintiffs' concern was unpersuasive.

"Plaintiffs provide no credible evidence to support their belief that the State Bar will unmark them in order to lessen any damages award," McCormick wrote in his order. "Plaintiffs' bald assertion of harm is the sort of speculative injury that is not sufficient to warrant granting a preliminary injunction."

A spokesperson for the state bar did not immediately comment on Thursday. The bar's attorneys at Cooley did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Lenore Albert, the plaintiffs' attorney who filed the lawsuit, said she respected McCormick's decision and "consistent with other data breach cases, damages are available." She said the resolution of pending motions to dismiss, set for a hearing next week, "will give us more guidance as to where our case is headed."

The disciplinary information exposed on the third-party site included case numbers, file date, case types and names of respondents and complaining witnesses. The site did not have full investigative files, according to the bar.

A vulnerability in a case management portal allowed aggregating tools to scoop up records that otherwise were not meant to be public, the bar has said.

The case is John Roe et al v. State Bar of California et al, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 8:22-cv-00983-DFM.

For plaintiff: Lenore Albert

For state bar: Michael Rhodes and Tiana Demas of Cooley

Read more:

California state bar fights injunction bid in data-breach lawsuit

CA bar says attorney records leaked through database flaw, not hack

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.