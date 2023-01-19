Biden admin backs Jack Daniel's in Supreme Court dog-toy trademark fight

Summary

(Reuters) - The Biden administration weighed in this week to support Jack Daniel's U.S. Supreme Court bid to revive a lawsuit alleging its famous whiskey-bottle design was unlawfully copied to market dog toys.

A federal appeals court incorrectly found that VIP Products LLC's "Bad Spaniels" toy was protected from Jack Daniel's trademark claims by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the U.S. Solicitor General's office said in a brief filed Wednesday at the high court.

VIP's attorney Ben Cooper of Dickinson Wright declined to comment on the brief. A spokesperson for Jack Daniel's parent company Brown-Forman Corp also declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation.

The Solicitor General's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the brief.

Phoenix-based VIP's toy mimics the design of Lynchburg, Tennessee-based Jack Daniel's bottle with comical dog-themed alterations like replacing "Old No. 7" with "the Old No. 2, on your Tennessee Carpet."

VIP asked an Arizona federal court in 2014 to rule that its toy did not violate the whiskey maker's trademark rights. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a judge's ruling for Jack Daniel's in 2020, finding the parody toy was a creative work entitled to First Amendment protection.

The justices agreed to hear Jack Daniel's appeal in November.

The U.S. Solicitor General's Wednesday brief said VIP's toy should not have been immune from the lawsuit and that the constitution "does not confer any right to use another person's trademark, or a confusingly similar mark, as a source identifier for goods sold in commerce."

"The likelihood-of-confusion standard is the governing standard in all actions" for federal trademark infringement, the brief said, and the law "does not prescribe a special test that a plaintiff must satisfy when the plaintiff asserts that a parodic use of its mark in commerce infringes."

Instead, the brief said courts should consider parody in analyzing whether the product would cause confusion.

"Parody depends on drawing an allusion to something familiar in order to make a joke, and the humorous contrast between a successful parody and the original will itself usually serve to distinguish the two," the brief said.

The case is Jack Daniel's Properties Inc v. VIP Products LLC, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 22-148.

For Jack Daniel's: Lisa Blatt of Williams & Connolly

For VIP: Ben Cooper of Dickinson Wright

For the U.S. government: Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar of the Department of Justice

