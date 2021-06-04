Biden admin. seeking to overcome Calif. ban on private detention

Summary

(Reuters) - The Biden administration is set to urge a U.S. appeals court to block a California law banning the federal government from contracting with private companies to operate immigrant detention centers, as the White House is facing pressure from immigrant advocates to end the practice.

A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will hear oral arguments on Monday in an appeal by the U.S. Department of Justice and prison operator Geo Group Inc of a judge's refusal to issue a preliminary injunction in their consolidated lawsuits challenging the 2019 state law, known as AB32.

U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino in San Diego last year said that because federal law does not expressly authorize U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to contract with private prison operators, California could ban it from doing so.

While campaigning, President Joe Biden said he wanted to end ICE's use of private detention centers, which house more than 80% of immigrant detainees.

But his January executive order directing DOJ to phase out its use of private criminal detention facilities did not mention ICE, which has triggered criticism from many advocacy groups.

And despite Biden's stated opposition to private immigrant detention, DOJ in a March reply brief told the 9th Circuit that the question presented in its appeal was not whether the federal government should contract with private prison operators.

"This case is not about the wisdom of the federal government’s decisions, but about preserving its discretion to make decisions," DOJ lawyers wrote.

AB32 prohibits the operation of private detention facilities in California. The law includes exemptions for certain state-run facilities, but applies to all contracts between the federal government and private companies.

DOJ and Geo Group say that states do not have the power to regulate contracting between the federal government and private parties.

Sammartino in her ruling last year agreed with the California Attorney General's office that AB32 regulates private entities while still allowing ICE to detain immigrants. Federal law authorizes the construction of new detention facilities where they are unavailable, the judge said, so ICE could build new detention centers or lease existing privately owned facilities that are not in use.

But DOJ told the 9th Circuit that all ICE detention facilities in California are privately owned, so the practical impact of the law would be that thousands of detainees would have to be moved to other states.

ICE cannot simply construct its own facilities because of significant fluctuations in the number and location of individuals subject to detention, DOJ said.

California is backed in the case by amicus briefs from nearly a dozen advocacy groups. The American Civil Liberties Union in a February brief told the 9th Circuit that it is up to Congress, and not ICE or companies such as Geo, to decide whether to farm out inherently governmental functions such as detention to private firms.

The 9th Circuit panel includes Circuit Judges Bridget Bade and Kenneth Lee, both appointees of former President Donald Trump, and Mary Murguia, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama.

The case is The Geo Group Inc v. Newsom, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 20-56172 and 20-56304.

For Geo: Michael Kirk of Cooper & Kirk

For the USA: Mark Stern of the U.S. Department of Justice

For California: Gabrielle Boutin of the California Attorney General’s office