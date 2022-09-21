Biden Administration asks Supreme Court to reject Amgen's Repatha patent appeal

An Amgen sign is seen at the company's office in South San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Summary

Summary Law firms Federal Circuit invalidated patents on blockbuster Amgen cholesterol drug

U.S. Solicitor General says decision was reasonable

(Reuters) - The Biden Administration told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that it should turn down a request by Amgen Inc to review a decision that invalidated patents on its blockbuster cholesterol drug Repatha.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit correctly found that the relevant parts of the patents did not describe Amgen's inventions adequately when it ruled for Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said.

The U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment on the filing. Regeneron said it was pleased with the solicitor general's recommendation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Amgen, Sanofi, and their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Thousand Oaks, California-based Amgen sold more than $1.1 billion worth of Repatha worldwide last year. The drug, which lowers "bad" LDL cholesterol using monoclonal antibodies to block a protein that prevents its removal, can reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in people with heart disease.

Amgen sued France-based Sanofi and Tarrytown, New York-based Regeneron for patent infringement in 2014 after they sought regulatory approval for their rival drug Praluent.

A Delaware judge threw out a jury verdict for Amgen in 2019 after finding patents related to Repatha invalid. The Federal Circuit upheld the decision last year, finding the patents failed to tell an ordinary person how to recreate the antibodies without "undue experimentation."

Amgen told the Supreme Court that the type of patent "genus claims" at issue — which describe a group of antibodies based on their function — are common in the pharmaceutical industry. It said the ruling's impact was "devastating, particularly for critical biotech and pharmaceutical innovations."

A brief filed in support of Amgen's case by pharmaceutical companies including Biogen Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp said the decision would "slow the pace of research and development and hinder innovation."

Prelogar said Wednesday that Amgen's concerns were "overstated," and that the Federal Circuit has "repeatedly rejected" similar challenges to genus claims in recent years.

The case is Amgen Inc v. Sanofi, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-757.

For Amgen: Jeffrey Lamken of MoloLamken

For Sanofi and Regeneron: George Hicks of Kirkland & Ellis; and Matthew Wolf of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

Read more:

Amgen loses bid to revive patents for cholesterol drug Repatha

Supreme Court wants U.S. to weigh in on Amgen Repatha patent appeal

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.