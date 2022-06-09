Biden administration scraps policy on tech-standard patents

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is seen in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Supporters of policy said it would promote competition

Detractors said it would weaken patent rights, incentives to innovate

(Reuters) - The Biden administration said Wednesday that it would end Trump-era policy guidance aimed at strengthening patents that cover industry standards for important technologies, but also withdrew its own proposed policy for making such patents less restrictive.

The policy adopted under the Trump administration encouraged courts to issue injunctions like sales bans for violations of so-called standard-essential patents in certain cases. Supporters of the 2019 policy said it enhanced patent rights and incentivized innovation.

Supporters of U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed policy, which discouraged injunctions, said such bans can inflate royalties and stifle competition.

Standard-essential patents cover technology that devices must include to comply with international standards like 4G, Wi-Fi, and USB. Some standards have thousands of essential patents, and their owners are required to offer licenses on fair and reasonable terms.

In a joint statement by the U.S. Department of Justice, Patent and Trademark Office, and National Institute of Standards and Technology, the Biden Administration said Wednesday that withdrawing the 2019 policy was "the best course of action for promoting both competition and innovation."

The statement said DOJ would assess issues related to standard-essential patents on a "case-by-case basis."

Biden's proposed revisions to the 2019 policy, announced in December, attracted over 150 public comments.

Democratic Senators Chris Coons and Mazie Hirono and Republican Senator Thom Tillis said in a joint statement in February that the revised policy would "embolden strategic infringers," "disincentivize U.S. research and development," and weaken the United States' ability to compete with countries like China that are "actively seeking to dominate the next generation of technological standards."

Tech companies like Apple, Amazon, Sony and Verizon supported the proposed revisions. Apple said in February that the proposal was a "return to a balanced policy focused on ensuring fair competition, advancing innovation, and promoting U.S. competitiveness internationally."

Amazon also said in response to the proposal that the 2019 policy on injunctions "badly distorts licensing negotiations" and "promotes needless litigation."

