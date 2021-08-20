Biden can't rescind Texas' Medicaid waiver, court rules

The U.S flag and the Texas State flag fly over the Texas State Capitol. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Texas has won a preliminary injunction barring President Joe Biden's administration from rescinding the previous administration's approval of changes to the state's Medicaid program, a move the state claims is intended to strong-arm it into expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker in Tyler, Texas, ruled Friday that the state was likely to succeed in proving that the administration's decision not to extenda waiver requiring Medicaid recipients to enroll in managed care, among other provisions, was arbitrary and capricious. The judge found that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services failed to give Texas sufficient notice or chance to comment.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a statement commended the ruling.

"This deplorable attempt to force our state into expanding Medicaid - the Biden administration's ultimate goal - was illegal, and we will continue to fight against every political ploy this Administration throws at us," Paxton said.

CMS could not immediately be reached for comment.

The dispute centers on a so-called Medicaid waiver first granted to Texas in 2011. CMS can provide waivers to states wishing to depart from usual federal rules for administering Medicaid, a joint federal and state program meant to cover low-income and disabled people.

Texas' waiver, which has been modified several times, allows the state to require Medicaid recipients to enroll in managed care organizations (MCOs), which are intended to reduce costs. Under a managed care model, Medicaid pays MCOs a fixed premium for each beneficiary, rather than paying for services directly.

In its lawsuit, filed in May, Texas said that the loss of the approval of its waiver would cost the state more than $30 billion and would have an "almost incalculable effect on Texas' most vulnerable citizens."

Texas also receives federal funding for a related incentive program through which bonuses are distributed to Medicaid providers or regions based on improvement metrics. That program is set to expire this September.

In 2020, the state sought an extension of its waiver, set to expire in 2022, through 2030. It was allowed to bypass the normal notice and comment period in light of the COVID-19 emergency.

The newly extended program included new federal funding to replace the expiring incentive program, according to the lawsuit. In April, however, CMS informed Texas that the extension had been improperly granted because there had been no notice and comment period.

Texas said the sudden reversal violated federal law. It also said CMS had an "ulterior motive," noting that the agency had cited a letter from advocacy groups criticizing the state for relying on its waiver program rather than expanding Medicaid under the ACA.

In granting a preliminary injunction, Barker said that CMS's inherent authority to reconsider its decisions included a requirement that it give notice of its intent, which he found it had not done, depriving Texas of a chance to comment.

"For this reason alone, plaintiffs have a strong likelihood of success on the merits," the judge wrote.

The judge also found that "no evidence shows that CMS meaningfully considered reliance interests around the final approval of the demonstration program," supporting the state's claim that the rescission was arbitrary and capricious.

The case is State of Texas et al v. Brooks-LaSure et al, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Texas, No. 6:21-cv-00191.

For Texas: Solicitor General Judd Stone

For the federal government: Keri Berman of the U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Division