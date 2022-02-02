Big plaintiffs' firms vie for lead role in aerospace antitrust cases

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Competing proposals tout antitrust experience, law firm resources

Civil lawsuits in Connecticut followed DOJ criminal charges in ongoing market investigation The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Major U.S. plaintiffs' firms are competing in Connecticut federal court for a leadership role representing a would-be class of engineers alleging an aerospace industry conspiracy to restrict wages and recruitment.

Nearly a dozen class counsel applications, some involving several firms teaming up, were submitted to the court by its Tuesday night deadline.

U.S. District Judge Sarala Nagala earlier this month consolidated more than 20 lawsuits filed since mid-December, when the U.S. Justice Department alleged a criminal antitrust conspiracy in the aerospace labor market.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The civil claims largely mirror DOJ's criminal allegations, centered on an alleged decade-long conspiracy that prosecutors said affected "thousands of engineers and other skilled workers." The plaintiffs, who include current and former engineers, contend the alleged conspiracy harmed employee pay and mobility.

Big plaintiffs firms including Labaton Sucharow; Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll; Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein; and Keller Lenkner filed applications seeking to serve as interim lead class counsel.

Raytheon Technologies Corp subsidiary Pratt & Whitney is among the defendants in the civil cases. Lawyers for Raytheon at the law firms Day Pitney and Crowell & Moring on Wednesday did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The submissions from the plaintiffs' firms generally touted antitrust experience, resources and efficiencies and legal work that's been completed so far to investigate and develop claims.

Labaton said it was the first to file a complaint, and the firm has proposed working with Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

Lawyers at plaintiffs' firms either declined to comment or did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The filings asked Nagala to set a hearing to weigh the competing proposals.

The Biden administration has said antitrust enforcement in labor markets will be a top focus. The Justice Department said December's criminal indictments were the first in an ongoing investigation of the aerospace engineering services industry.

The case is David Granata v. Pratt & Whitney, et al., U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, No. 3:21-cv-01657-SVN.

Read more:

DaVita loses bid to dismiss DOJ's criminal antitrust charges

First DOJ criminal wage-fixing antitrust case survives challenge

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.