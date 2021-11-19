Biotech Ginkgo sued over revenue statements for $15 bln SPAC deal

An empty jury box is seen at the New York State Civil Supreme Court in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has been hit with a shareholder suit claiming it mispresented its revenue sources in statements about its $15 billion merger with a blank check company.

Shareholder Kevin Stuart sued the biotechnology company and special purpose acquisition company Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp in an Oakland, California, court on Thursday.

The complaint was filed three days after Ginkgo disclosed in its third quarter report that it received an “informal probe” from the U.S. Department of Justice over financial misconduct allegations made by a short seller.

Ginkgo said in a Nov. 15 press release that a Milbank-led investigation found that the short seller’s accusations were “unfounded and that no restatement of Ginkgo's financials was needed.”

SPACs raise funds through initial public offerings to merge with private companies and take them public.

Boston-based Ginkgo and Soaring Eagle announced in May that they had inked a deal that valued Ginkgo at $15 billion and would produce up to $2.5 billion in proceeds. Soaring Eagle is the seventh SPAC led by former Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer chairman Harry Sloan and ex-CBS Entertainment president Jeff Sagansky, according to an April press release.

Citing short seller Scorpion Capital’s October report about the company, Stuart’s complaint accused the company, SPAC and its executives of trying to conceal that most of Ginkgo’s revenue was generated through other entities it created, funded or controlled and not through third-party customers. The investor also said that the company’s valuation was significantly lower than disclosed.

Laurence Rosen of the Rosen Law Firm, who is representing Stuart, did not respond to a request for comment on Friday. Representatives for Ginkgo and Soaring Eagle declined to comment on legal proceedings.

The case is Kevin Stuart v. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc et al, U.S. District Court for the District of California, Northern District, No. 4:21-cv-08943.

For Stuart: Laurence Rosen of the Rosen Law Firm

Counsel information for Ginkgo and Soaring Eagle was not immediately known.

