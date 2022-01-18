Biz groups call for higher bar to sustain class-action claims

Summary

(Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other large trade groups are urging a U.S. appeals court to adopt a stricter standard for allowing lawsuits to proceed as class actions, saying companies are frequently pressured to settle meritless claims for millions of dollars.

The groups in amicus briefs filed on Friday asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a judge in Texas who in September certified a class potentially including millions of people in a lawsuit accusing Boeing Co and Southwest Airlines Co of conspiring to conceal safety problems in Boeing's 737 Max airplanes.

The business groups said 95% of the class members would not have standing to sue on their own because they never flew on a 737 Max, but the judge wrongly found that those issues could be sorted out later on in the case.

The National Association of Manufacturers in its brief said the case was "emblematic of class actions run amok" and highlighted a broader problem with large-scale litigation.

Requiring plaintiffs to prove that absent class members have standing prior to class certification ensures that companies do not have to choose between costly, protracted litigation and settling large-scale class actions even when they have done nothing wrong, the groups said.

Boeing and Southwest did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did the plaintiffs' lawyers at Bathaee Dunne and Capshaw DeRieux.

Trade group Airlines for America, the conservative Washington Legal Foundation and the business-backed International Association of Defense Counsel also filed briefs on Friday.

The case is Earl v. Boeing Co, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-40720.

