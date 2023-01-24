Block Inc wins reversal of tax-app name ban in H&R Block trademark lawsuit

Summary

Summary Law firms H&R Block sued company formerly known as Square over name change

Appeals court reverses order for Square not to use "Block" with tax app















(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday reversed a judge's order that barred Block Inc, formerly Square, from using its name in conjunction with its tax-preparation app during a trademark dispute with H&R Block Inc.

The evidence of consumer confusion was not strong enough to support a federal judge's preliminary order stopping Block Inc from using "Block" in connection with Cash App Taxes, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Tuesday.

H&R Block said in a statement that it was disappointed with the ruling but remains confident in its trademark rights and is "evaluating next steps."

Representatives for Block did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

San Francisco-based Block's chief executive, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, announced the mobile payment company would change its name from Square in 2021. H&R Block sued Block in its hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, later that year, accusing Block of trying to profit from its reputation and asking the court to force the company to change its name.

U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey granted H&R Block's preliminary request last year to temporarily stop Block from using its new name and green-square logo to market Cash App Taxes, finding they were likely to confuse consumers and cause H&R Block irreparable harm.

An 8th Circuit panel overturned that ruling on Tuesday in a 2-1 decision. U.S. Circuit Judge Ralph Erickson wrote that while the record showed "possible confusion by some consumers," it was not substantial enough to warrant an injunction.

Erickson noted differences between the companies' products and logos and conflicting evidence of actual customer confusion. H&R Block cited news articles and social media to show confusion but admitted that it had not "identified a single customer who used Cash App thinking it was an H&R Block product," Erickson said.

Senior Circuit Judge Michael Melloy dissented, finding Block had not justified overturning the district court's decision.

"In a case where two companies operating within the same industry, and targeting the same customers, use the same mark and a similar logo it is difficult to say it is clear error to find a likelihood of confusion," Melloy said.

The case is H&R Block Inc v Block Inc, 8th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-2075.

For H&R Block: David Bernstein of Debevoise & Plimpton

For Block: Kathleen Sullivan of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Read more:

U.S. appeals court casts doubt on H&R Block's early win in Block trademark dispute

H&R Block wins order barring Block from using name for tax app

H&R Block sues Block, formerly Square, over new name

Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.