Bloomberg hit with overtime pay lawsuit despite past settlement

Bloomberg has paid more than $60 million to settle similar cases

(Reuters) - A former Bloomberg LP human resources employee on Thursday accused the company of failing to pay workers for overtime even after it settled a lawsuit over its pay practices for $3 million two years ago.

Heidi Diaz, who says she was fired in July after six years at the news and financial information company, filed a proposed class action in Manhattan federal court claiming Bloomberg employees routinely work up to five hours of overtime per week but are not paid a premium above their salaries.

The complaint, which seeks more than $5 million in damages, cites Bloomberg's $3 million settlement in 2020 of a similar class action in the same court alleging overtime pay violations. Bloomberg denied wrongdoing in that settlement.

"Undeterred, Bloomberg continued its illegal and improper wage practices, thereby necessitating this action," Diaz's lawyers wrote.

Bloomberg, which is a competitor of Thomson Reuters, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Diaz, who alleges violations of federal and New York wage laws, is seeking to represent a class of people who have worked for Bloomberg since February 2020.

Bloomberg has paid millions of dollars to settle other wage-and-hour claims in the past several years.

In 2018, the company paid $54.5 million to settle a class action by employees in its analytics department who said they had been misclassified as exempt from mandatory overtime pay. And in 2016 Bloomberg settled an overtime pay lawsuit by call center employees in New York for $5.5 million.

Bloomberg denied wrongdoing in those settlements.

The case is Diaz v. Bloomberg LP, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:22-cv-07251.

For Diaz: Lee Shalov of McLaughlin & Stern

For Bloomberg: Not available

