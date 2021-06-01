Boies, Hausfeld, Paul Weiss seek $667 mln class action payday

The logo of law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP is seen outside of their office in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Lawyers from Boies Schiller Flexner, Hausfeld and at least 30 law firms are seeking about $627 million in fees and more than $40 million in costs and expenses for their work obtaining a proposed $2.67 billion settlement to resolve sprawling antitrust litigation involving Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

David Boies and Michael Hausfeld, co-lead counsel for the policyholder plaintiffs, said in a Friday declaration supporting the fee application that the award is reasonable "given the groundbreaking nature of the settlement, and the significant monetary and injunctive relief achieved for the class."

Friday's filings don't address how the fees would be apportioned.

The court-appointed plaintiffs' steering committee includes lawyers from several firms, including William Isaacson, who left Boies Schiller for Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partner in June 2020. Isaacson was one of the "principal architects of the original case theory," according to Boies and Hausfeld's declaration.

A representative from Paul, Weiss had no immediate comment on what the corporate defense firm stands to gain in fees from the case. Boies and Hausfeld didn't immediately respond.

For Boies Schiller, which Boies founded in 1997, the cash could be a lifeline. The firm sought a $10 million federal aid loan in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered courts and paused litigation. Dozens of partners jumped ship in 2020 and the firm's revenues fell 38% year-over-year to $250 million, according to data from The American Lawyer.

The deal would resolve allegations that the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and its 36 licensed members violated federal antitrust laws by dividing up health insurance markets to avoid competing with each other.

The $627 million requested fee is less than 23.5% of the $2.7 billion settlement fund and "falls below the 25% benchmark percentage fee that, under established precedent in this Circuit, is considered presumptively reasonable," the lawyers said in a brief in support of the motion for fees and expenses.

The case spanned more than eight years of "contentious litigation," as well as a "gargantuan discovery effort," which included production of more than 75 million pages of documents – reviewed by 178 attorneys – and over 120 depositions, the brief said. Lawyers also devoted more than 434,000 hours from 2013 through Aug. 15, 2020 litigating the case on behalf of the class, according to Friday's filing.

U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor in Birmingham granted preliminary approval of the proposed settlement in November 2020. He noted in that opinion that class counsel's fee and expenses request would be "be subject to court approval and will receive intense scrutiny."

A hearing for final approval is slated for Oct. 20.

The case is In Re Blue Cross Blue Shield Antitrust Litigation (MDL 2406), U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama No. 13-20000

For insured class (co-counsel): Michael Hausfeld of Hausfeld; David Boies of Boies Schiller Flexner

For self-funded subclass: Warren Burns of Burns Charest

For BCBS Association: David Zott of Kirkland & Ellis

