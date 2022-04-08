Booking pays Russia $16.7 mln for 2021 competition law breach - anti-monopoly service

Companies Booking Holdings Inc The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

April 8 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG.O) has paid а 1.3 billion rouble ($16.66 million) fine to Russia for violating anti-monopoly law, Russia's federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said on Friday.

The fine was imposed on the company in August 2021, when Booking said it planned to appeal. read more

FAS accused Booking of violating Russia's competition law, saying the company "had imposed unfavourable terms on Russian hotels".

Booking Holdings was not immediately available for comment.

Home rental firm Airbnb Inc and Booking Holdings suspended operations in Russia in early March after the start of what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine and Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow. read more

($1 = 78.0330 roubles)

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Barbara Lewis

