Booz Allen, U.S. intelligence contractor settle $20 mln 'no-poach' lawsuit

(Reuters) - Defense intelligence contractors Booz Allen Hamilton Inc and Mission Essential Personnel LLC have agreed to settle a $20 million private civil lawsuit in Ohio federal court alleging that they conspired to restrict the hiring and recruitment of each other's employees at a former British Royal Air Force base on undisclosed terms.

Judge Algenon Marbley in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio on Wednesday issued an order that noted the pending agreement and dismissed the case, but he retained continuing jurisdiction over the settlement agreement.

The class complaint filed in 2019 by a former Mission Essential employee alleged no-poach agreements violated federal antitrust law and artificially suppressed compensation for skilled employees under U.S. government contracts at a joint intelligence operations center in Molesworth, England.

"If a worker was unsatisfied with his or her job, compensation, or treatment at the hands of defendants, there were no options," the plaintiffs' lawyers said in the complaint.

Lawyers for Booz Allen at Shearman & Sterling and Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease did not immediately respond on Thursday to a message seeking comment, nor did a lawyer for Mission Essential at Thompson Hine.

A Booz Allen representative said in a statement that "any final, agreed upon terms are subject to court review and approval." A spokesperson from Mission Essential did not immediately comment.

The plaintiffs' attorneys at Oakland's Gibbs Law Group and Joseph Saveri Law Firm in San Francisco did not immediately return a message on Thursday seeking comment.

A ruling in the case in 2019 rejected the defendants' bid to dismiss the lawsuit. Class certification was still pending.

Virginia-based Booz Allen and Mission Essential, with headquarters in Ohio, had contested claims in the case. The defendants told the court that the "undisputed evidence" showed the two multinational companies "entered into a legitimate collaboration for the purpose of servicing a U.S. government contract in Molesworth, England."

In September 2021, the plaintiffs reached a $200,000 "ice-breaker" deal with a third defendant, CACI International Inc. CACI denied any liability.

The case is Sarah Hunter et al v. Booz Allen Hamilton Inc et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, No. 2:19-cv-00411-GCS-CMV.

For plaintiffs: Shawn Judge of Gibbs Law Group; and Joseph Saveri of Joseph Saveri Law Firm

For Booz Allen: William Porter of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease; and David Higbee of Shearman & Sterling

For Mission Essential Personnel: Robert Ware of Thompson Hine

