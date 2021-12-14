Border agent error didn't make re-entry into U.S. legal - appeals court

Summary

Summary Related documents Canadian man's successful border crossing still illegal due to prior deportation, said full 9th Circuit

Joins 7th and 11th Circuits

(Reuters) - A Canadian citizen who had previously been deported from the U.S. reentered the country illegally even though a border patrol agent mistakenly waved him in, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday.

The en banc court said Gary Tomczyk's 1991 entry into the U.S. was legally prohibited because of his deportation a year earlier after a drug conviction, so the government could reinstate his prior removal order as a basis to deport him once again.

A divided three-judge panel in February had said that because a border agent permitted Tomczyk to enter the U.S., his entry was legal and the government would have to restart the deportation process.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Writing for the court on Tuesday, Circuit Judge Consuelo Callahan said that conclusion defied the plain meaning of the word "illegal."

Tomczyk's lawyer, Xavier Gonzales of Las Vegas, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the U.S. Department of Justice.

Tomczyk was deported in July 1990. About a year later, he reentered the U.S. in a van that was waved across the border by an immigration official without being stopped, according to filings in the case.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security took Tomczyk into custody after a 2016 drunk driving arrest, reinstated his 1990 deportation and ordered his removal.

In a petition for review, Tomczyk said his prior order could not be revived because he had not entered the country illegally as required by the Immigration and Nationality Act.

In rejecting his claims on Tuesday, the 9th Circuit joined the 7th and 10th Circuits in holding that a prior deportation renders reentry illegal regardless of the manner of entry.

The case is Tomczyk v. Garland, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 16-72926.

For Tomczyk: Xavier Gonzales

For the government: Walter Evans of the U.S. Department of Justice

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.