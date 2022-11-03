Boston does not love that dirty water storm runoff, says new lawsuit

Summary Stormwater runoff is polluting Boston's iconic rivers, environmental groups say

And the EPA is not acting on a promise to issue permits















(Reuters) - Despite a promised crackdown on Boston-area stormwater runoff that would require polluters to obtain permits under a little-used provision in the Clean Water Act, the Environmental Protection Agency has failed to follow through, say environmental groups in a new lawsuit.

Properties such as big box stores, strip malls, apartment complexes and universities have for decades been major contributors to polluted water flowing into the Mystic, Charles and Neponset rivers, said the Conservation Law Foundation and others in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Massachusetts federal court.

Stormwater runoff from impervious, paved surfaces directs excessive phosphorous and nitrogen into the area's rivers, creating unhealthy bacterial blooms and destroying aquatic life, the lawsuit says.

While the Clean Water Act typically regulates stormwater runoff from individual polluters, the EPA said in September it was exercising a provision of that law that allows it to require permits for multiple potential polluters. The EPA said it was one of the first times it had used the “residual designation authority” to go after an aggregate group of pollution sources in the law’s 50 years on the books.

Over a month later, the EPA still hasn’t issued general permits that would apply to commercial property owners along the rivers, the groups said. With heavier rainfall events expected as a result of climate change, the groups said there’s little time to waste to protect Boston's waterways.

“These iconic rivers are suffering because of the EPA’s consistent foot-dragging,” said Heather Govern, CLF’s vice president of clean air and water.

The EPA’s September decision came in response to petitions filed by the groups for that protection in 2019 and 2020, according to the suit. The Conservation Law Foundation lost a similar legal challenge over the Charles River in 2017.

The EPA declined to comment Thursday.

The case is Conservation Law Foundation et al. v. Michael Regan et al., United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 1:23-cv-11863.

For the environmental groups: Caitlin Sloan, Heather Govern and Ameya Gehi of the Conservation Law Foundation

For the EPA: counsel information not immediately available











