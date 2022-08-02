Boston Scientific to pay Nevro $85 mln to end pain treatment patent fight

A view of the judge's chair in court room 422 of the New York Supreme Court at 60 Centre Street February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

Summary Boston Scientific won $20 million in patent case against Nevro last year

Two related trials were scheduled for next year

(Reuters) - Medical-device maker Boston Scientific Corp has agreed to pay Nevro Corp $85 million to settle their patent dispute over spinal-stimulation technology, despite winning $20 million from Nevro at trial last year, the companies said.

They said in a Monday press release that they have agreed to cross-license their technologies for treating pain by sending electrical pulses through the spine, and signed a covenant not to sue over features in their respective products.

A Nevro spokesperson said the settlement was confidential and declined to comment beyond the press release. Boston Scientific and its attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Delaware jury found last year that Nevro's Senza systems infringe two Boston Scientific patents related to its Precision spinal-stimulation system. A second trial on related claims was scheduled to begin next January, and another Delaware jury trial in a Nevro patent case against Boston Scientific was set for next October.

Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific made $909 million from neuromodulation products including the Precision line last year, and Redwood City, California-based Nevro made ore than $386 million from its products, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

