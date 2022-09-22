Boy Scouts' $2.46 billion bankruptcy settlement draws appeals from insurers, abuse claimants

The statue of a scout stands in the entrance to Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

(Reuters) - Some insurers and sexual abuse victims on Thursday filed appeals challenging the Boy Scouts of America's $2.46 billion effort to finalize a settlement with more than 80,000 men who say they were abused as children by troop leaders.

The settlement, approved earlier this month by a U.S. bankruptcy judge in Delaware, has the support of the Boy Scouts' two largest insurers and 86% of abuse victims who voted in the youth group's bankruptcy case. But the appeals, filed on behalf of more than 100 abuse victims and insurers that provided excess liability coverage, could delay the youth group's exit from bankruptcy by a year or more.

Representatives for the insurers and the Boy Scouts did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gilion Dumas, an attorney who represents 67 men with abuse claims dating back to the 1970s and 1980s, said her clients are challenging the fact the settlement extends legal protections to local Boy Scouts councils and churches that were responsible for abuse and that did not file for bankruptcy.

Victims should be able to sue those organizations instead of being forced to seek payment from the Boy Scouts' bankruptcy settlement fund, which will not pay their claims in full, Dumas said.

More than a dozen insurers also appealed, including

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Some of the insurers that filed appeals had previously accused the Boy Scouts of ceding too much control over the bankruptcy case to attorneys for abuse victims, resulting in an unfair system for evaluating and paying abuse claims.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein overruled insurers' objections on those points in July.

The money for the settlement comes from the Boy Scouts, local councils, insurers and organizations that have chartered Scouting units and activities, including churches.

The Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy in February 2020.

The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, No. 20-10343.

For the Boy Scouts: Jessica Lauria, Mike Andolina, Matt Linder and Laura Baccash of White & Case; and Derek Abbott and Andrew Remming of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

