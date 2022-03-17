Boy Scouts, insurers clash over abuse claim assessment process

The statue of a scout stands in the entrance to Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas, REUTERS/Tim Sharp

(Reuters) - Insurers for the Boy Scouts of America pressed the bankrupt youth organization on Thursday on what they say are unfair processes for evaluating the validity and amount of sex-abuse claims that they fear they might have to pay.

The dispute has been a key point of contention at a hearing in Delaware bankruptcy court that began on Monday over the Boy Scouts' proposed settlement of tens of thousands of sex-abuse claims and its reorganization plan.

The hearing, which is expected to last several more days, is the final step for the organization to secure approval of the plan from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein so it can emerge from Chapter 11.

Lawyers for certain insurers are urging Silverstein to reject the settlement, saying the mechanism for vetting the claims is not rigorous enough.

The Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy protection in February 2020 to resolve widespread allegations from men who say they were sexually abused as children by troop leaders. Since then, more than 82,000 abuse claims have been filed in the bankruptcy.

Under the proposed settlement, the Boy Scouts would establish a $2.7 billion trust to compensate abuse survivors who filed claims. But the lawyers for some insurers, including AIG and Continental Insurance Company, argue that plaintiffs' attorneys who stand to collect significant contingency fees had too much influence over the drafting of the procedures to assess the claims, which could lead to payouts on claims that are not valid.

Those insurers also contend that the plan, under which appointed administrators would evaluate the claims, strips them of their rights to challenge the claims.

Among other factors, the administrators that assess the claims will have to consider the severity of the alleged abuse, as well as when and where it occurred.

The insurers have suggested during the bankruptcy that ad campaigns by some plaintiffs’ lawyers may have resulted in the filing of claims where no abuse actually occurred.

A lawyer for the Boy Scouts, Adrian Azer of Haynes and Boone, on Thursday denied that the procedures were designed to limit insurers' ability to defend themselves against claim coverage and said the organization was not trying to "pre-judge" their rights.

Two of the Boy Scouts’ primary insurers, affiliates of Hartford Financial Services Group and Chubb Ltd, support the settlement. The settlement is supported by 86% of survivors who submitted votes.

The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-10343.

