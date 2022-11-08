Boy Scouts insurers say $2.46 bln settlement inflated by bogus claims















(Reuters) - More than a dozen insurers have filed appeals challenging the Boy Scouts of America's $2.46 billion sex abuse settlement, arguing that bogus abuse claims helped rig the deal against them.

The insurers, including Liberty Mutual, asked a Delaware federal judge on Monday to reverse a bankruptcy court's approval of the settlement, reiterating doubts about the number of abuse claims and alleged collusion between the youth organization and attorneys for abuse victims.

The settlement, approved in September by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein, has the support of the Boy Scouts' largest insurers and 86% of the abuse victims who voted in the youth organization's bankruptcy case. But it has been challenged by appeals from minority factions of insurers and abuse victims.

Those insurers argued in a late Monday filing that "a significant portion" of the 82,000 abuse claims resolved by the settlement "are likely fraudulent." The number of sexual abuse claims filed against the organization skyrocketed after the bankruptcy filing, and little was done to vet claims, the insurers said.

They blamed the rise in claims on plaintiffs' lawyers "who saw the bankruptcy as an opportunity for a windfall," and enlisted potential clients en masse, sometimes without contacting the claimants.

The Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy in February 2020 to address lawsuits filed by thousands of men who say they were abused as children by troop leaders.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs say that an increase in claims is not unusual in bankruptcy cases, because claimants who don't speak up lose the right to participate in future bankruptcy settlements.

"When Boy Scouts filed a nationwide bankruptcy, they forced every survivor around the country to file a claim," said Jason Amala, an attorney who represents sex abuse survivors.

The Boy Scouts did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The insurers said the settlement prevents them from raising typical defenses, such as arguing that claims filed in the bankruptcy case would be time-barred in the states where they were filed.

Silverstein ruled in July that the settlement was not the result of collusion or bad faith. In their appeal, the insurers said Silverstein never took a broad enough view of the negotiations, focusing on individual elements of the settlement without addressing the fact that there was an "82,000-claim bazooka" pointed at insurers.

Even if unsuccessful, the appeals could delay the youth group's exit from bankruptcy by a year or more.

The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, No. 20-10343.

For the Boy Scouts: Jessica Lauria, Mike Andolina, Matt Linder and Laura Baccash of White & Case; and Derek Abbott and Andrew Remming of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

For the appellant insurers: Theodore Boutrous Jr., Michael Rosenthal, James Hallowell and other attorneys from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP; Deirdre Richards of Fineman Krekstein & Harris PC; David Fournier and Marcy McLaughlin Smith of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP; and Susan Gummow of Foran Glennon, among others.

