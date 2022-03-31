1 minute read
Brazil's BR Malls asks watchdog to review Aliansce stake purchase
SAO PAULO, March 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian shopping mall operator BR Malls (BRML3.SA) has asked antitrust watchdog CADE to review Aliansce Sonae's (ALSO3.SA) acquisition of a stake in the company.
Aliansce Sonae has been pushing for a tie-up with BR Malls but had two offers rejected by the latter's board.
Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by David Goodman
