Brazil's BR Malls asks watchdog to review Aliansce stake purchase

1 minute read

The company logo of brMalls is displayed on a screen on the floor of Brazil's B3 Stock Exchange in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

SAO PAULO, March 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian shopping mall operator BR Malls (BRML3.SA) has asked antitrust watchdog CADE to review Aliansce Sonae's (ALSO3.SA) acquisition of a stake in the company.

Aliansce Sonae has been pushing for a tie-up with BR Malls but had two offers rejected by the latter's board.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

