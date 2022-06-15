Brazos bankruptcy judge rejects arbitration for $770 million contract claim

Overhead power lines are seen during record-breaking temperatures in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

(Reuters) - A judge in Texas overseeing Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc's bankruptcy rejected a request by one of its creditors to arbitrate a contract dispute worth up to $770 million, saying that the proposed arbitration could derail the power cooperative's restructuring and harm consumers in rural Texas at a time when energy prices are already high.

At a Wednesday court hearing in Houston, attorneys for creditor Sandy Creek Energy Associates LP pushed for Brazos, the largest power cooperative in Texas, to arbitrate a contract dispute outside of bankruptcy court.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones sided with Brazos, saying that Sandy Creek's proposal could "drastically change the landscape" of the bankruptcy and ultimately harm other creditors, including rural power customers.

"I do not buy the explanation at all that it's going to be quicker," Jones said.

Brazos filed for bankruptcy after a historic winter storm in 2021 left millions of Texans without power and triggered a $2 billion fight between Brazos and the state’s electric grid operator. The deadly storm caused energy prices to spike several thousand percent and has caused several other energy companies to file for bankruptcy.

Brazos is attempting to mediate its dispute with the Texas power grid operator before proposing a restructuring plan in court.

Sandy Creek has said Brazos must pay for its decision to terminate a power purchase contract at a coal-fired power plant co-owned by both companies.

Brazos agreed to purchase set amounts of power generated by the coal plant, and arbitration would quickly clarify how much Brazos owes for backing out of the deal, attorney Ken Pasquale of Paul Hastings said.

Brazos refuted Sandy Creek's estimate of $640 million to $770 million in damages and said the dispute should remain in bankruptcy court. Brazos attorney Holland O’Neil of Foley & Lardner argued the arbitration would put the bankruptcy on hold until at least February 2023, and could invite other contract partners to make similar demands.

Jones said he has been "exceptionally possessive" of the bankruptcy case due to its potential impact on everyday Texans whose energy bills may go up at a time when gas prices are $5 a gallon.

"They are not represented, they don't have a lawyer," Jones said. "They are folks who live in small homes and trailers throughout Texas, who do not even know this case is going on."

The case is In re Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 21-30725.

For Brazos: Lou Strubeck and Nick Hendrix of O'Melveny & Myers; Jason Boland, Paul Trahan and Steve Peirce of Norton Rose Fulbright; Lino Mendiola, Michael Boldt and Jim Silliman of Eversheds Sutherland (US); and Holland O’Neil of Foley & Lardner

For Sandy Creek Energy Associates: Ken Pasquale of Paul Hastings

For ERCOT: Kevin Lippman, Deborah Perry, Jamil Alibhai and Ross Parker of Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr

Reporting by Dietrich Knauth

