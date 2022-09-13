Brazos Electric gets initial go-ahead for $1.4 bln energy bill settlement

Power lines are seen during a heat wave with expected temperatures of 102 F (39 C) in Dallas. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

Companies Law firms Brazos intends to sell its power generation facilities as part of its restructuring

Junior creditors would receive an 89.5% recovery under Brazos' plan

(Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Tuesday allowed the largest power cooperative in Texas to begin soliciting votes on a bankruptcy restructuring proposal that includes a $1.4 billion payment to end a dispute over energy price hikes during a severe 2021 winter storm that left millions of Texans without power for days.

Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston said the disclosure statement detailing Brazos Electric Power Cooperative's proposal provides creditors with enough information to make an informed vote on its bankruptcy plan.

Brazos is asking creditors to approve a $1.4 billion payment to the state's electric grid operator — the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). The co-op will pay $1.1 billion upon emerging from bankruptcy, with additional deferred payments.

Brazos filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2021, after receiving a $2.1 billion bill from ERCOT. The bill for the week-long storm was nearly three times its total power cost for 2020, according to Brazos. It had argued that ERCOT failed to follow protocols for setting emergency rates outlined in their contract while ERCOT maintained that it was merely following emergency orders from the Public Utilities Council of Texas during the storm.

Brazos had said resolving the dispute with ERCOT was the key to its emerging from bankruptcy.

Brazos' Chapter 11 plan would pay other unsecured creditors 89.5% of what they are owed, and it would set up a hardship fund for energy consumers struggling with bills related to the 2021 winter storm.

Brazos intends to sell its energy generation facilities and reorganize as an energy transmission business, according to the Chapter 11 plan.

The case is In re Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, No. 21-30725.

For Brazos: Lou Strubeck and Nick Hendrix of O'Melveny & Myers; Jason Boland, Paul Trahan and Steve Peirce of Norton Rose Fulbright; and Lino Mendiola, Michael Boldt and Jim Silliman of Eversheds Sutherland (US)

For ERCOT: Kevin Lippman, Deborah Perry, Jamil Alibhai and Ross Parker of Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr

