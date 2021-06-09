IN BRIEF: JPML won’t consolidate baby food cases

Boxes of baby food are seen in the company supermarket at the Nestle headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has declined to consolidate a slew of lawsuits accusing various baby food makers of concealing toxic metal contamination, finding that an industrywide MDL would not promote efficiency.

"The claims against each defendant thus are likely to rise or fall on facts specific to that defendant, such as the amount of heavy metals in its products, the results of its internal testing, if any, and its marketing strategies," the panel wrote Monday. "Much of the discovery and pretrial practice will be defendant-specific."

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed nationwide against baby food makers including Nestle SA unit Gerber Products Co, Hero Group unit Beech-Nut Nutrition Co, Hain Celestial Group and others. The defendants and most of the plaintiffs opposed the creation of MDL, though a group represented Rosemary Rivas of Gibbs Law Group and others moved to consolidate the cases in the Eastern District of New York.

Rivas did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did Hain, Gerber, Beech-Nut or their respective attorneys - Dean Panos of Jenner & Block, Bryan Merryman of White & Case and Livia Kiser of King & Spalding.

The lawsuits began piling up after a February report from a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee finding "dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals" in baby foods and calling for new federal standards.

Most plaintiffs allege only economic injury, though a small number claim contaminated food caused their children to develop autism or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The case is In re: Baby Food Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation, Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation No. 2997.

For plaintiffs: Rosemary Rivas of Gibbs Law Group; Cody Frank of Frank Law Group; Ruth Anne French-Hodson of Sharp Law; R. Brent Wisner of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman; Joseph Guglielmo of Scott+Scott and Mark Rosen of Barrack, Rodos & Bacine; and others

For Hain: Dean Panos of Jenner & Block

For Gerber: Bryan Merryman of White & Case

For Beech-Nut: Livia Kiser of King & Spalding

