IN BRIEF: Nirvana sued over use of Dante's Inferno art in logo

Law firms H M See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The heir of a British artist who drew a map of hell for a translation of Dante's "Inferno" sued the band Nirvana in Los Angeles federal court for copyright infringement, alleging it misused the image on its merchandise.

Jocelyn Bundy said in her complaint that she discovered in January that Nirvana had been using her grandfather C.W. Scott-Giles' drawing since 1997 on shirts, mugs, vinyl records, and other merchandise sold at stores including Walmart, H&M, and Hot Topic.

Bundy's attorney Inge De Bruyn of Modo Law didn't immediately respond to a request for comment; neither did Nirvana's label Universal Music Group or Live Nation Merchandise, who Bundy accused of selling infringing products.

Scott-Giles drew the map in 1949 to accompany an English translation of the first volume of the Dante Trilogy, about a journey through hell.

Nirvana LLC is already involved in a copyright and trademark dispute with designer Marc Jacobs and artist Robert Fisher over the band's famous smiley-face logo.

According to the complaint, the band has implied in the smiley-face cases that its late frontman Kurt Cobain created the map. Bassist Krist Novoselic and manager John Silva have said in those cases that the band's "Happy Face" t-shirt is "similar to another t-shirt Kurt Cobain had previously created called the 'Seven Circles of Hell' t-shirt."

The band has also alternatively argued that the map is in the public domain.

Bundy says the image is copyright-protected until 2052, 70 years after Scott-Giles' death.

The complaint also says the products include false notices that the band owns the copyright in the drawing.

The case is Bundy v. Nirvana LLC, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:21-cv-03621.

For Bundy: Inge De Bruyn of Modo Law