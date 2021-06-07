IN BRIEF: Opioid claims against McKinsey sent to California

The logo of consulting firm McKinsey and Company is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Monday consolidated local governments’ lawsuits accusing consulting firm McKinsey & Co Inc of fueling the opioid epidemic through its work advising drug manufacturers in the Northern District of California.

McKinsey had sought to centralize the cases in the Southern District of New York, where it is based, while many plaintiffs' lawyers sought to move the cases to the Northern District of Ohio, where a nationwide MDL over opioids is already underway before U.S. District Judge Dan Polster.

The panel instead sent the cases to U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, who is presiding over a case brought by the city and county of San Francisco. That case was remanded by Polster as a bellwether, and is scheduled for trial later this year.

A spokesperson for McKinsey, whose attorneys include James Bernard of Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, said in a statement that the new MDL "will allow for the efficient review and resolution" of plaintiffs' claims.

Louis Bograd of Motley Rice, a lawyer for the plaintiffs' executive committee in the Ohio MDL, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Presiding over City and County of San Francisco (v. Purdue Pharma LP) likely has afforded Judge Breyer granular insight into the federal opioid litigation that few other judges have obtained," the panel wrote. "We are confident in Judge Breyer's ability to steer this litigation on a prudent course."

McKinsey previously reached a $573 million settlement of opioid-related claims with most U.S. state attorneys general.

The case is In re McKinsey & Co Inc National Prescription Opiate Consultant Litigation, Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, No. 2996.

For McKinsey: James Bernard of Stroock & Stroock & Lavan

For plaintiffs' executive committee: Louis Bograd of Motley Rice

